Is your curry looking a bit too thin? Don't stress! You can easily thicken any gravy using simple things from your kitchen like cornflour, cashew paste, boiled potatoes, or even fresh cream. These tricks will give your dish that perfect, restaurant-style consistency without messing up the flavour.

What to do when your gravy is too watery?

It happens to the best of us. You're cooking, and suddenly you realise the curry or gravy is way too thin. Don't panic! You don't have to start over. With a few simple kitchen tricks, you can fix it in no time, without ruining the taste. You can get that perfect, restaurant-style gravy using things you already have at home. Here are some super easy ways to do it.

Use Cornflour

This is the quickest and easiest fix. Just take two spoons of cornflour or even gram flour in a small bowl. Add a little water and mix it well until it's a smooth paste with no lumps. Now, slowly pour this mixture into your simmering gravy while stirring continuously. You'll see the gravy start to thicken up in just a couple of minutes.

Try a Cashew Paste

For a richer, creamier gravy, try using a cashew paste. Just soak a few cashews in warm water for a bit, then grind them into a fine paste. Adding this to your curry will not only thicken it but also give it a wonderful, creamy texture and taste. You can do the same with poppy seeds too.

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Add Fresh Cream or Milk Cream

To get that rich, restaurant-style finish, just stir in some fresh cream or the cream from the top of milk right at the end. It makes the gravy incredibly tasty and is usually a big hit with everyone. But a word of caution: this doesn't work for every dish. Make sure the cream complements the flavours of what you're cooking.

Use a Boiled Potato

Here's a simple trick: take one boiled potato, mash it up really well, and mix it into your gravy. It works like a charm to thicken the curry and adds a nice flavour too. Another quick tip is to gently mash some of the vegetables already in your dish with the back of your spoon. This helps release their starches and thickens the gravy naturally.

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Use Onion or Tomato Paste

Adding a paste of onions or tomatoes is another natural way to thicken your gravy. Just make sure you cook this paste really well until the raw smell is completely gone. If you don't, it can spoil the taste of your entire dish. So, fry it or let it simmer properly before you mix it in.

Just Let It Simmer

Sometimes, the simplest solution is the best. If you're not in a hurry, just take the lid off the pan and let the gravy simmer on low heat for a few more minutes. The extra water will evaporate, and the gravy will thicken on its own. This method takes a bit longer, but it ensures the original flavour of your dish remains perfectly intact.