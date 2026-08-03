Hair Care: Why Cinnamon Is Gaining Attention in Beauty Routines? Find Out Now!
We all know cinnamon for its amazing flavour in our food. But did you know it's also a secret weapon for getting healthy, thick hair? Here's a quick look at why people are adding this common kitchen spice to their hair care routine.
It gets the blood flowing to your scalp
Say goodbye to dandruff and itchy scalp
Cinnamon is naturally packed with antifungal and antibacterial properties. It helps destroy the fungus that is a major cause of dandruff. This also helps reduce scalp itchiness and inflammation, giving you a clean, healthy scalp.
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Stops hair fall and makes roots stronger
Whip up this easy DIY hair mask at home
You should never use cinnamon directly on your hair. Always mix it with other natural ingredients. Here's a simple recipe: Mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder with 2 teaspoons of honey and 2 teaspoons of coconut or olive oil to make a paste. Apply this to your scalp, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.
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