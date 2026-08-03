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Safety first! Always do a patch test

Cinnamon is a strong spice, so it might cause skin irritation or an allergic reaction for some people. Before applying it to your whole scalp, do a patch test. Just apply a small amount of the mix on the back of your hand and wait for 24 hours. If you see any redness or feel any itching, don't use it. And remember, always mix cinnamon with an oil or honey; never sprinkle it directly on your head.