Turmeric Remedies: This Kitchen Spice Can Fix Your Joint Discomfort! Read On
Turmeric is a staple in every Indian kitchen, not just for cooking but as a go-to home remedy for ages. With joint pain becoming a common problem these days, you can use this very turmeric as a powerful medicine.
Turmeric paste for joint pain
Solution for knee pain
Gently rub the warm turmeric paste on your knee joints using circular motions. Then, cover the area with a cloth and leave it on overnight. This simple trick helps bring down the inflammation. In fact, studies suggest you could find relief from knee pain in just two to three weeks.
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Back pain
Solution for neck and shoulder pain
Too much time on your laptop or phone giving you pain? This problem is very common now. If your shoulder and neck are always aching, try this turmeric paste. Apply the warm paste on your neck and shoulders for just 7 days and see the difference. It helps ease stiffness and reduces the chronic stress on your neck.
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Medicine for wrist pain
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