Protein Diets: Are They Truly Safe for Long-Term Health? Doctors Explain!
Everyone's talking about high-protein diets for weight loss and building muscle. But is it all good news? Too much protein can actually lead to kidney and digestion problems. Here's the full story on the benefits, risks, and the right way to do it.
The Importance and Benefits of Protein
The Dangers of Excessive Protein Intake
Just like the old saying, "too much of anything is bad," the same goes for protein. When you overdo it, your kidneys have to work overtime to process it all. Plus, high-protein diets low in fibre can leave you with constipation, headaches, and even bad breath.
Cholesterol Alert! Your Breakfast Plate Could Be Raising Your Levels Without You Knowing
Plant Protein vs. Animal Protein
The Impact of Protein on Kidney Health
For people with healthy kidneys, a moderately high-protein diet usually doesn't cause big problems. However, if you already have kidney issues or a history of kidney stones, you should stay away from it. It can put more strain on your kidneys, so a doctor's advice is a must.
Jowar Roti: When Should You Eat It? Experts Reveal Best Timing!
How Much Protein Do You Need Daily?
Guidance from Doctors
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.