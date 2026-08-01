Pressure Cooker Tips: 5 Mistakes That Can Spoil Your Food! Find Out Now
The pressure cooker is a hero in most Indian kitchens, saving us time every single day. But while it helps cook food super fast, using it the right way is extremely important for safety.
Pressure Cooker Safety
Do not overfill the cooker
Never fill your cooker to the brim with food. That's a big mistake. The general rule is to fill it only up to two-thirds of its capacity. For foods like dal and rice that expand while cooking, you should fill it even less to be safe.
Check the gasket frequently
The rubber gasket on the lid can get damaged or loose. If this happens, steam might not be controlled properly. You must replace it immediately if you spot any cracks or damage.
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Vent Pipe
Food particles can get stuck in the cooker's vent pipe or the small hole under it. This will create a problem for the steam to escape. Make it a habit to clean it before and after every single use.
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Add enough water
Pressure Cooker
Kitchen Safety
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