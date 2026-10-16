Does dal water spill out of your pressure cooker while cooking? Discover simple kitchen tips to prevent overflow, manage water levels, reduce foaming and keep your stovetop clean while preparing dal safely.

Every home definitely needs dal. Cooking feels incomplete without it. You make rice, chapati, or pulao, you need dal on the side. People usually make dal when they cook rice. Dal packs a lot of protein, tastes great, and offers many health benefits. That is why we cook dal so often.

You face one big headache while cooking dal in a pressure cooker. Water, foam, and dal spill out of the whistle. The cooker blows the whistle, and boiling water spills all over the cooker lid and the gas stove. You will also see cooked dal pieces scattered around the cooker. Why does this happen? Many people scratch their heads thinking about how to stop this dal leakage. We have a simple tip for you. You follow this trick, and you can stop the dal from spilling out from now on.

Why does water come out of the cooker while boiling dal?

Foam and water coming out is quite natural when you boil rice or dal. Water boils over and creates foam when the cooker has less space inside. Overfilling the cooker is another main reason. Dal expands when you boil it. Foam forms on top of it, and the pressure pushes it out of the cooker.

Add a little oil while cooking dal

You must try this one simple trick if you want to stop water, foam, or dal from coming out of the pressure cooker. You put dal, water, turmeric, and salt in the cooker, and then you just add four to five drops of oil. You can also apply three to four drops of oil on the whistle area on the cooker lid. You place the cooker on the stove after doing this. The oil content stops the foam from rising too high. This prevents the dal water from spilling out when the whistle blows.

Do not overfill the cooker with dal

You might be using a small pressure cooker at home and filling it with too much dal. You should stop doing that. The cooker will not have enough space inside for the water and foam. This makes the dal rise up and spill out through the whistle. You must always check the cooker capacity before filling it with dal and water.

Fix the cooker rubber and whistle

Water, rice, and dal often spill out because you did not fit the cooker rubber properly or place the whistle correctly. The cooker cannot build pressure inside if the gasket is loose or worn out. This causes water and steam to leak out even before the whistle blows. You must check the condition of the cooker gasket first if you face this problem regularly. You must replace it immediately if it is completely worn out. Keeping the cooker clean is equally important. You throw the cooker whistle anywhere, and small dust particles or bugs get inside and block it. The whistle will not work properly because of this.

Keep these things in mind while cooking dal