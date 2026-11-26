Gardening Tips: 5 Simple Ways to Grow a Lush, Healthy Neem Plant in Your Backyard
Whoever told you you can't plant a huge neem tree in your backyard is absolutely wrong. Here's how to make this gardening process simple and hassle-free. Keep scrolling!
Of Neem Goodness!
If you have a beautiful, big backyard in your home, then you must use it for gardening purposes. Not just for planting potted plants, but also for planting huge trees to reap benefits from them for years. Let us tell you how to plant a neem plant this winter season for lush, green blooms.
Give It Plenty of Sunlight
Put the plant in a sunny area, where it will receive at least 6 hours of full sun each day.
Use Well-Draining Soil
While the neem plant is flexible when it comes to soil, it will not survive if left in wet soil for an extended time.
Water Deeply, Not Frequently
Neem can endure very dry conditions once it becomes mature. When you water the plant, make sure you water it until the surface soil has turned dry to the touch.
Prune for Bushy Growth
When the plant is a little mature, approximately 1 or 2 feet tall, then prune the plant from the top to promote multiple side branches, rather than the neem plant continuing to grow vertically and become leggy or spindly.
Feed with Organic Compost
Use organic fertiliser, because it helps maintain the medicinal property of the leaves.
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