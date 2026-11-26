Many people keep eggs in the tray on the fridge door. But because the fridge door is repeatedly opened and closed, the temperature there keeps changing. Eggs spoil very quickly due to temperature changes, so it's better to keep them in the middle shelves inside the fridge rather than in the door. You should never wash eggs and keep them in the fridge. If you do that, the natural protective layer on the egg comes off, and bacteria will go inside. You can store raw eggs kept in the fridge for 3 to 5 weeks. However, you must eat boiled eggs within 5 to 7 days if kept in the fridge.

Important rules to follow when using a fridge..

To prevent bacteria from growing rapidly, FSSAI clarifies that you should ensure the fridge temperature always remains below 5 degrees Celsius. Also, rather than leaving chicken or mutton taken from the deep freezer at room temperature for hours before cooking, it is much safer for health to shift it to the lower fridge shelf the night before.