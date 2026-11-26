Goa Trip: The name Goa brings a huge smile to youngsters' faces. Cheap alcohol, foreign tourists in bikinis, beautiful beaches, and scenic nature—everyone has their own reason to love Goa. A Goa trip is always number one on every friends gang's bucket list. People who have already visited describe Goa as heaven on earth.

Many youngsters dream of celebrating New Year in Goa. But should you take a flight, a train, a bus, or your own car? People often get confused about the best option and the expenses involved. If you are planning to celebrate this New Year in Goa with your friends, let's look at the travel options and how much they cost.