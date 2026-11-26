Funerals hold deep religious and emotional significance across cultures. In Hinduism, the last rites, known as Antyeshti, are considered the final sacrament of a person's life. In Islam, the deceased is traditionally buried with prayers, while Christian funeral services often include prayers and ceremonies to remember the departed. These rituals are not just about saying goodbye but also about honouring the dead and helping families cope with loss.

However, arranging a funeral can be difficult for relatives, particularly when they are dealing with grief and have to organise transport, religious ceremonies and other essential arrangements at short notice.

A Delhi-based startup is now offering a service that aims to take some of this responsibility off families. Called Moksh Voyage, the venture allows people to arrange their own funeral services in advance, including the possibility of pre-booking their last rites while they are still alive.

आपदा को अवसर में बदलना इसे ही कहते हैं, और मैं ये दावे के साथ कह रहा हूं, आने वाले वर्षों में ये एक बहुत बड़ा धंधा बनेगा ! महानगरों में जहां रिश्तों के लिए समय कम होता जा रहा है, वहीं अंतिम विदाई की व्यवस्था भी अब एक सेवा का रूप ले रही है। भारत अंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यापार मेले में Moksh Voyage का स्टॉल लोगों को चौंका रहा है। यहां अंतिम यात्रा के लिए वाहन, चार कंधे, पंडित, अंतिम संस्कार की सामग्री से लेकर अस्थि विसर्जन तक की व्यवस्थाएं उपलब्ध कराने का दावा किया जा रहा है। इस पहल के तहत अब तक 300 से अधिक लोग रजिस्ट्रेशन करा चुके हैं। महानगरीय जीवन में रिश्तों के बदलते स्वरूप की तस्वीर कई बार बेहद असहज कर देती है। खुशियों के मौके पर बारातियों की संख्या कम होती जा रही है तो दुख की घड़ी में अंतिम यात्रा के लिए चार कंधे जुटाना भी परिवारों के सामने चुनौती बन रहा है। इसी बदलते सामाजिक परिवेश के बीच भारत अंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यापार मेले के हॉल नंबर 7A में Moksh Voyage का स्टॉल लोगों को रुककर सोचने पर मजबूर कर रहा है। अंतिम संस्कार से जुड़ी सेवाओं की जानकारी देखकर लोग पहले हैरान होते हैं, फिर इसकी जरूरत और व्यवस्था के बारे में पूछताछ करते हैं। नमो गंगे वेलनेस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड की पहल Moksh Voyage दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत देश के कुछ शहरों में सेवाएं दे रही है। इसका उद्देश्य अपनों को खोने वाले परिवारों को अंतिम संस्कार की व्यवस्थाओं के बीच भागदौड़ से बचाना है। इस सेवा के तहत पार्थिव शरीर को घर से श्मशान तक ले जाने के लिए विशेष वाहन, अंतिम संस्कार की लकड़ी और अन्य सामग्री, पंडित, धार्मिक अनुष्ठान, फूलों की सजावट, अस्थि संग्रह और विसर्जन के लिए नाव व घाट की व्यवस्था जैसी सुविधाएं शामिल हैं..1/2 — Ninja (@Ninja_Warrior11) November 24, 2026

Ye sab kya dekhna padd raha hai, achha hai main andha hoon 🚩🤡 lovdenabhojyam @grok kya ye sach hai ? https://t.co/XVKLW6GGhf — बे-परवाह 🏹(मोदीजी का पड़ोसी) (@BholaBachcha) November 24, 2026

महानगरों में बदलती जीवनशैली और रिश्तों के बदलते स्वरूप के बीच अब अंतिम विदाई की व्यवस्था भी एक बिजनेस और सर्विस का रूप ले रही है। भारत अंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यापार मेले (IITF) में Moksh Voyage का स्टॉल इन दिनों लोगों का ध्यान आकर्षित कर रहा है। यह कंपनी लोगों को अंतिम संस्कार से जुड़ी तमाम सुविधाएं एक ही जगह उपलब्ध कराने का दावा कर रही है। इस सेवा के तहत अंतिम यात्रा के लिए वाहन, चार कंधे, पंडित, अंतिम संस्कार की लकड़ी और अन्य सामग्री, धार्मिक अनुष्ठान, फूलों की सजावट, पार्थिव शरीर को श्मशान घाट तक ले जाने की व्यवस्था, अस्थि संग्रह और अस्थि विसर्जन के लिए नाव व घाट जैसी सुविधाएं शामिल हैं। इतना ही नहीं, कंपनी विदेश में मृत्यु होने की स्थिति में पार्थिव शरीर को भारत लाने और आगे की अस्थि संबंधी व्यवस्थाओं में भी सहायता उपलब्ध कराने का दावा करती है। इस पहल की सबसे चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि लोग अपनी मृत्यु के बाद परिवार को होने वाली परेशानियों से बचाने के लिए जीवनकाल में ही रजिस्ट्रेशन करा रहे हैं। कंपनी के मुताबिक, अब तक 300 से अधिक लोग इसके लिए पंजीकरण करा चुके हैं। कंपनी के निदेशक विश्व कंदर्प के अनुसार, कई लोग अपने जीवनकाल में ही अंतिम विदाई की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करना चाहते हैं। इसके पीछे एक वजह यह भी है कि कुछ बुजुर्गों को लगता है कि उनके बच्चे उनके जाने के बाद अंतिम संस्कार की जिम्मेदारियों पर पर्याप्त ध्यान नहीं देंगे। कंपनी का उद्देश्य है कि किसी अपने के जाने के बाद परिवार को असहनीय दुख के बीच अंतिम संस्कार की व्यवस्थाओं के लिए इधर-उधर भटकना न पड़े। यह पहल आधुनिक समाज की एक गंभीर तस्वीर भी पेश करती है। एक तरफ महानगरों में लोग अपने काम और व्यस्त जीवन में उलझे हुए हैं, वहीं दूसरी तरफ अब इंसान को अपनी अंतिम विदाई की चिंता भी खुद ही करनी पड़ रही है। नमो गंगे वेलनेस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड की यह पहल दिल्ली-NCR समेत देश के कुछ शहरों में सेवाएं दे रही है। **सवाल यह है कि क्या यह बदलते समय की एक व्यावहारिक जरूरत है या फिर हमारे समाज में कमजोर पड़ते पारिवारिक रिश्तों की एक चिंताजनक तस्वीर?** — Hamza (@UnknownManX1) November 24, 2026

The unusual business idea has, in fact, attracted attention at the India International Trade Fair, where the company has set up a stall.