Growing spices does not necessarily mean another visit to the local grocery store. There are various common household spices that you could grow in a pot or small backyard space, providing an opportunity for home gardeners to enjoy fresh products.

From underground rhizomes, leafy herbs, and even chilli fruit, these crops can easily be accommodated within a balcony or kitchen garden.

1. Ginger

The ginger plant grows from rhizomes and not the usual seeds. Plant a healthy piece with visible sprouts in a container filled with good quality soil. Ginger requires warmth, moisture and appropriate growth time until the rhizomes below the ground become ready for harvesting.