Growing an Aparajita plant is easy with the right soil, sun, and care. But if you're not getting enough flowers, adding used tea leaves and alum can really help it bloom.

These days, everyone seems to love having vine plants in their homes. One plant that's getting really popular is the Aparajita, which is also known as Vishnukanta or Shankhpushpi. This plant not only makes your garden look beautiful with its blue flowers but also offers several health benefits. The Aparajita plant grows well with the right care, but sometimes, it just doesn't produce any flowers. So, let's tell you what you need to do to get the maximum number of blooms. First, let's understand how to plant it.

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How to Plant Aparajita

You can either buy a sapling from a nursery or sow the seeds directly into a pot.

Create a fertile soil mix by combining garden soil with cow dung manure and a little bit of sand.

Make a small pit in the middle of the pot to place the plant, or sow the seeds about 1 inch deep and cover them lightly with soil.

Keep the soil moist, but don't overwater it, as waterlogging can damage the plant.

According to traditional beliefs, Thursday and Friday are considered auspicious days for planting Aparajita. Keeping it in the North-East direction is said to bring positive energy and spiritual benefits.

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Tips for Water, Sunlight, and Care

This is a climbing plant, so you must give it some support like a stick, rope, or a trellis.

It's important that the plant gets 6-8 hours of sunlight every day.

If you give it too much water, you'll get more leaves but fewer flowers, so maintain a good balance.

If Your Aparajita Plant Has Few Flowers, Add These 2 Things

Boil some used tea leaves in water, let it cool, and pour it into the plant once or twice a month. This helps increase the number of flowers.

Soak 20 grams of alum in water overnight. The next day, pour this water near the plant's roots. This improves both the plant's growth and its flowering.

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Health Benefits of Aparajita