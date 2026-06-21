Are you just tossing banana peels directly into your plant pots? That's a big mistake. Find out the right way to use banana peels as a fertilizer for amazing growth and lots of flowers.

Banana peels are considered an excellent natural fertilizer for plants because they are packed with potassium, phosphorus, calcium, and many other essential nutrients. However, many people make the mistake of throwing them directly into the pot's soil. Instead of helping, this can lead to fungus, bad smells, and pest problems.

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If you want your plants to get the full benefit of banana peels, it's important to use them the right way. Let's find out how.

Dry the Peels to Make a Natural Fertilizer

Instead of putting fresh peels directly into the soil, first, dry them thoroughly in the sun. Once they are completely dry and crisp, grind them into a powder using a mixer. Adding a small amount of this powder to your plant's soil once or twice a month will provide a slow release of nutrients and prevent any rotting issues.

How to Prepare a Liquid Fertilizer from Banana Peels

If you want to give your plants a quick nutritional boost, soak banana peels in water for 24 to 48 hours. Afterwards, strain this water and pour it into the roots of your plants. This natural liquid fertilizer is considered very useful for flowering and fruit-bearing plants and helps improve their growth.

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Use Them in Your Compost

The safest and most effective way to use banana peels is to add them to a compost pit or bin. When the peels fully decompose and turn into compost, they become a balanced organic fertilizer that provides steady nutrition to the plants. This also improves soil quality and strengthens the plant's roots.

Keep These Points in Mind

Avoid using too many banana peels, as an excess of organic matter can disturb the soil's balance. Always use clean, fresh peels. If the peels have a layer of chemicals or wax, wash them thoroughly first. When used in the right amount and the right way, banana peels can be a great help in boosting your plant's growth, increasing the number of flowers, and making them look greener.

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