How to celebrate New Year's eve at home: Here are 5 things you can do to make it happening

    Who says New Year's Eve has to be spent outside? By participating in these five activities, you may do the last hours of the year in your home.
     

    New Year's Eve has long been linked with delicious cuisine, toe-tapping party music, and an out-of-this-world atmosphere that sets the right tone for the approaching year. While many assume that going out and partying hard is the 'only' choice, spending quality time at home is also beneficial.

    You could be blanking right now while thinking of anything amazing to do to celebrate New Year's. Still, there are some very fantastic ways (particularly for introverts) to keep away from the massive hustle and bustle and do something equally enjoyable and exciting.

    From hosting a DIY dance night to engaging in profound contemplation, these 5 activities are ideal for anybody who plans to retire their party shoes and greet 2023 with a glass of wine on the couch.

    Things to do at home on New Year's Eve
    Disco Party
    You may dance the night away with your buddies in your jammies on the couch. And spend New Year's Eve with your besties. Nothing beats a group of pals screaming their hearts out to their favourite song lyrics and dancing like there's no tomorrow.

    Movie marathon
    While this may be commonplace for moviegoers, nothing matches the perfect setting when you have everything you need to see a succession of tearjerkers, rom-coms, or even horror. Grab your favourite couch seat and a blanket, order your favourite food and beverages, invite your buddies, and start feasting!

    Sleep
    You don't have to accept the cliché of doing anything extravagant on New Year's Eve. Wasn't the plan to have a good time? Well, sometimes it's just as necessary to hit the snooze button and shut down for the night. Sleeping well on the last day of the year, waking up feeling refreshed and energised at the start of a new year, and having a positive attitude toward 2023.

    Video conference
    It might be your mother, father, siblings (if you live away from home), best friend, girlfriend/boyfriend, favourite relative, cousin, or even a crush. When loneliness begins to sneak in, a phone/video chat to your particular someone will only draw you two closer together.

    Make your New Year's resolutions.
    People frequently make resolutions on the spur of the moment, which is half the reason they wind up being simple words on a piece of paper. Sit down, turn off your electronics, grab a notebook and a pen, and use this time alone to reflect.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
