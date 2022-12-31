Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Year 2023: List of holidays, important national, international days and dates to follow

    Calendar 2023: This is a collection of all the key days of the year, including some of India's main festivals.

    New Year 2023: List of holidays, important national, international days and dates to follow
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

    Every month, special events and dates are commemorated with days. These days honoured significant historical events that shaped the present as we know it today. Some are celebrated globally, while others are more local. 

    The year begins with New Year's and International Family Day and concludes with Boxing Day. Here is a list of all the important days of the year, including some of India's main festivals. This list is intended to promote public awareness and recognise your festivals.

    Also Read: Festivals, Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW

    January
    January 1, 2023: New Year’s Day and Global Family Day
    January 4, 2023: World Braille Day
    January 6, 2023: World War Orphans Day
    January 9, 2023: Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, also known as NRI Day
    January 10, 2023: World Hindi Day
    January 11, 2023: National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, National Road Safety Week, and Death Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri
    January 12, 2023: National Youth Day is marked on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.
    January 13, 2023: Lohri
    January 14 and 15, 2023: Makar Sankranti and Pongal
    January 15, 2023: Indian Army Day
    January 25, 2023: National Voters Day and National Tourism Day
    January 26, 2023: Republic Day of India and International Customs Day
    January 27, 2023: International Day of Commemoration
    January 29, 2023 (Last Sunday of January): World Leprosy Eradication Day
    January 30, 2023: Martyr’s Day

    Also Read: 2023 Horoscope Prediction: Health, career and finance, here's how this year will be

    February
    February 2, 2023: World Wetlands Day
    February 4, 2023: World Cancer Day
    February 6, 2023: International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation
    February 10, 2023: National Deworming Day
    February 11, 2023: International Day of Women and Girls in Science
    February 12, 2023: National Productivity Day
    February 13, 2023: World Radio Day and National Women’s Day
    February 14, 2023: Valentine’s Day
    February 20, 2023: World Day of Social Justice
    February 21, 2023: International Mother Language Day
    February 24, 2023: Central Excise Day
    February 27, 2023: World NGO Day
    February 28, 2023: National Science Day and Rare Disease Day

    March
    March 1, 2023: Zero Discrimination Day, World Civil Defence Day
    March 3, 2023: World Wildlife Day, World Hearing Day
    March 4, 2023: National Security Day
    March 8, 2023: Holi, International Women’s Day and No Smoking Day (Marked on the second Wednesday of March)
    March 9, 2023 (Second Thursday of March): World Kidney Day
    March 14, 2023: International Day of Action for Rivers and Pi Day
    March 15, 2023: World Consumer Rights Day
    March 18, 2023: Ordnance Factories Day
    March 20, 2023: International Day of Happiness and World Sparrow Day
    March 21, 2023: World Forestry Day, World Down Syndrome Day and World Poetry Day
    March 22, 2023: World Water Day
    March 23, 2023: World Meteorological Day
    March 24, 2023: World Tuberculosis Day
    March 27, 2023: World Theater Day

    Also Read: 2023 Tarot Prediction: Here's what your zodiac sign tells how this year will be

    April
    April 1, 2023: April Fools’ Day and Utkal Diwas
    April 2, 2023: World Autism Awareness Day
    April 4, 2023: International Day for Mine Awareness
    April 5, 2023: National Maritime Day
    April 7, 2023: World Health Day
    April 10, 2023: World Homeopathy Day
    April 11, 2023: National Safe Motherhood Day and National Pet Day
    April 13, 2023: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
    April 14, 2023: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti and Vaisakhi
    April 17, 2023: World Haemophilia Day
    April 18, 2023: World Heritage Day
    April 19, 2023: World Liver Day
    April 21, 2023: Civil Services Day and Secretaries Day
    April 22, 2023: Earth Day
    April 23, 2023: World Book and Copyright Day
    April 24, 2023: National Panchayatiraj Day
    April 25, 2023: World Malaria Day
    April 26, 2023: World Intellectual Property Day
    April 27, 2023: World Veterinary Day
    April 28, 2023: World Day for Safety and Health at Work
    April 29, 2023: International Dance Day
    April 30, 2023: Ayushman Bharat Diwas

    May
    May 1, 2023: International Labour Day, Workers’ Day, and Maharashtra Day
    May 2, 2023 (First Tuesday of May): World Asthma Day
    May 3, 2023: Press Freedom Day
    May 4, 2023: International Firefighters Day and Coal Miners’ Day
    May 7, 2023: World Athletics Day and World Laughter Day (Marked on the first Sunday of May)
    May 8, 2023: World Red Cross Day and World Thalassemia Day
    May 11, 2023: National Technology Day
    May 12, 2023: International Nurses Day
    May 14, 2023 (Second Sunday of May): International Mother’s Day
    May 15, 2023: International Day of the Family
    May 17, 2023: World Telecommunication Day and World Hypertension Day
    May 22, 2023: International Day for Biological Diversity
    May 24, 2023: Commonwealth Day
    May 31, 2023: Anti-tobacco Day

    June
    June 1, 2023: World Milk Day
    June 3, 2023: World Bicycle Day
    June 4, 2023: International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression
    June 5, 2023: World Environment Day
    June 7, 2023: World Food Safety Day
    June 8, 2023: World Ocean Day and World Brain Tumour Day
    June 12, 2032: Anti-Child Labour Day
    June 13, 2023: International Albinism Awareness Day
    June 14, 2023: World Blood Donor Day
    June 15, 2023: World Wind Day
    June 18, 2023 (Third Sunday of June): International Father’s Day
    June 20, 2023: World Refugee Day
    June 21 is International Day of Yoga. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
    June 21, 2023: International Day of Yoga, World Music Day, and World Hydrography Day
    June 23, 2023: United Nations Public Service Day and International Olympic Day
    June 26, 2023: International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

    July
    July 1, 2023: National Doctor’s Day
    July 6, 2023: World Zoonoses Day
    July 11, 2023: World Population Day
    July 28, 2023: World Hepatitis Day

    August
    August 6, 2023: Hiroshima Day and International Friendship Day (Marked on the first Sunday of August)
    August 9, 2023: Nagasaki Day, Quit India Day, and International Day of the World’s Indigenous People
    August 12, 2023: International Youth Day
    August 15, 2023: Independence Day
    August 19, 2023: Photography Day
    August 29, 2023: National Sports Day

    September
    September 2, 2023: World Coconut Day.
    September 5, 2023: National Teachers’ Day
    September 8, 2023: International Literacy Day
    September 14, 2023: Hindi Diwas
    September 15, 2023: International Engineers Day and International Day of Democracy
    September 16, 2023: World Ozone Day and International Day for Preservation
    September 21, 2023: World Alzheimer’s Day and Day for Peace and Non-Violence (UN)
    September 23, 2023: International Day of Sign Languages
    September 24, 2023 (Fourth Sunday of September): World Rivers Day
    September 26, 2023: Day of Deaf and World Contraception Day
    September 30, 2023: International Translation Day

    October
    October 1, 2023: International Day for the Elderly
    October 2, 2023: Gandhi Jayanti, International Day of Non-Violence, World Habitat Day 
    October 4, 2023: World Animal Welfare Day
    October 8, 2023: Indian Air Force Day
    October 9, 2023: World Post Office Day
    October 10, 2023: National Post Day and World Mental Health Day
    October 11, 2023: International Day of Girl Child
    October 12, 2023 (Second Thursday of October): World Sight Day
    October 15, 2023: World Students Day and World White Cane Day
    October 16, 2023: World Food Day
    October 24, 2023: Dussehra, UN Day, and World Development Information Day
    October 30, 2023: World Thrift Day
    October 31, 2023: National Unity Day

    November
    November 5, 2023: World Tsunami Day
    November 7, 2023: National Cancer Awareness Day
    November 9, 2023: Legal Services Day
    November 11, 2023: National Education Day
    November 12, 2023: Diwali
    November 14, 2023: Children’s Day (India) and Diabetes Day
    November 21, 2023: World Television Day
    November 26, 2023: National Constitution Day
    November 29, 2023: International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

    December
    December 1, 2023: World AIDS Day
    December 2, 2023: National Pollution Control Day
    December 3, 2023: World Day of the Handicapped
    December 4 is Navy Day in India.(Representational image)
    December 4, 2023: Navy Day in India
    December 7, 2023: Indian Armed Forces Flag Day
    December 10, 2023: Human Rights Day
    December 11, 2023: International Mountain Day
    December 14, 2023: World Energy Conservation Day
    December 16, 2023: Vijay Diwas
    December 18, 2023: Minorities Rights Day (India)
    December 22, 2023: National Mathematics Day
    December 23, 2023: Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas (India)
    December 24, 2023: National Consumers Day
    December 25, 2023: Christmas Day
    December 26, 2023: Boxing Day

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
