New Year 2023: List of holidays, important national, international days and dates to follow
Calendar 2023: This is a collection of all the key days of the year, including some of India's main festivals.
Every month, special events and dates are commemorated with days. These days honoured significant historical events that shaped the present as we know it today. Some are celebrated globally, while others are more local.
The year begins with New Year's and International Family Day and concludes with Boxing Day. Here is a list of all the important days of the year, including some of India's main festivals. This list is intended to promote public awareness and recognise your festivals.
Also Read: Festivals, Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW
January
January 1, 2023: New Year’s Day and Global Family Day
January 4, 2023: World Braille Day
January 6, 2023: World War Orphans Day
January 9, 2023: Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, also known as NRI Day
January 10, 2023: World Hindi Day
January 11, 2023: National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, National Road Safety Week, and Death Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri
January 12, 2023: National Youth Day is marked on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.
January 13, 2023: Lohri
January 14 and 15, 2023: Makar Sankranti and Pongal
January 15, 2023: Indian Army Day
January 25, 2023: National Voters Day and National Tourism Day
January 26, 2023: Republic Day of India and International Customs Day
January 27, 2023: International Day of Commemoration
January 29, 2023 (Last Sunday of January): World Leprosy Eradication Day
January 30, 2023: Martyr’s Day
Also Read: 2023 Horoscope Prediction: Health, career and finance, here's how this year will be
February
February 2, 2023: World Wetlands Day
February 4, 2023: World Cancer Day
February 6, 2023: International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation
February 10, 2023: National Deworming Day
February 11, 2023: International Day of Women and Girls in Science
February 12, 2023: National Productivity Day
February 13, 2023: World Radio Day and National Women’s Day
February 14, 2023: Valentine’s Day
February 20, 2023: World Day of Social Justice
February 21, 2023: International Mother Language Day
February 24, 2023: Central Excise Day
February 27, 2023: World NGO Day
February 28, 2023: National Science Day and Rare Disease Day
March
March 1, 2023: Zero Discrimination Day, World Civil Defence Day
March 3, 2023: World Wildlife Day, World Hearing Day
March 4, 2023: National Security Day
March 8, 2023: Holi, International Women’s Day and No Smoking Day (Marked on the second Wednesday of March)
March 9, 2023 (Second Thursday of March): World Kidney Day
March 14, 2023: International Day of Action for Rivers and Pi Day
March 15, 2023: World Consumer Rights Day
March 18, 2023: Ordnance Factories Day
March 20, 2023: International Day of Happiness and World Sparrow Day
March 21, 2023: World Forestry Day, World Down Syndrome Day and World Poetry Day
March 22, 2023: World Water Day
March 23, 2023: World Meteorological Day
March 24, 2023: World Tuberculosis Day
March 27, 2023: World Theater Day
Also Read: 2023 Tarot Prediction: Here's what your zodiac sign tells how this year will be
April
April 1, 2023: April Fools’ Day and Utkal Diwas
April 2, 2023: World Autism Awareness Day
April 4, 2023: International Day for Mine Awareness
April 5, 2023: National Maritime Day
April 7, 2023: World Health Day
April 10, 2023: World Homeopathy Day
April 11, 2023: National Safe Motherhood Day and National Pet Day
April 13, 2023: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
April 14, 2023: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti and Vaisakhi
April 17, 2023: World Haemophilia Day
April 18, 2023: World Heritage Day
April 19, 2023: World Liver Day
April 21, 2023: Civil Services Day and Secretaries Day
April 22, 2023: Earth Day
April 23, 2023: World Book and Copyright Day
April 24, 2023: National Panchayatiraj Day
April 25, 2023: World Malaria Day
April 26, 2023: World Intellectual Property Day
April 27, 2023: World Veterinary Day
April 28, 2023: World Day for Safety and Health at Work
April 29, 2023: International Dance Day
April 30, 2023: Ayushman Bharat Diwas
May
May 1, 2023: International Labour Day, Workers’ Day, and Maharashtra Day
May 2, 2023 (First Tuesday of May): World Asthma Day
May 3, 2023: Press Freedom Day
May 4, 2023: International Firefighters Day and Coal Miners’ Day
May 7, 2023: World Athletics Day and World Laughter Day (Marked on the first Sunday of May)
May 8, 2023: World Red Cross Day and World Thalassemia Day
May 11, 2023: National Technology Day
May 12, 2023: International Nurses Day
May 14, 2023 (Second Sunday of May): International Mother’s Day
May 15, 2023: International Day of the Family
May 17, 2023: World Telecommunication Day and World Hypertension Day
May 22, 2023: International Day for Biological Diversity
May 24, 2023: Commonwealth Day
May 31, 2023: Anti-tobacco Day
June
June 1, 2023: World Milk Day
June 3, 2023: World Bicycle Day
June 4, 2023: International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression
June 5, 2023: World Environment Day
June 7, 2023: World Food Safety Day
June 8, 2023: World Ocean Day and World Brain Tumour Day
June 12, 2032: Anti-Child Labour Day
June 13, 2023: International Albinism Awareness Day
June 14, 2023: World Blood Donor Day
June 15, 2023: World Wind Day
June 18, 2023 (Third Sunday of June): International Father’s Day
June 20, 2023: World Refugee Day
June 21 is International Day of Yoga. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
June 21, 2023: International Day of Yoga, World Music Day, and World Hydrography Day
June 23, 2023: United Nations Public Service Day and International Olympic Day
June 26, 2023: International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
July
July 1, 2023: National Doctor’s Day
July 6, 2023: World Zoonoses Day
July 11, 2023: World Population Day
July 28, 2023: World Hepatitis Day
August
August 6, 2023: Hiroshima Day and International Friendship Day (Marked on the first Sunday of August)
August 9, 2023: Nagasaki Day, Quit India Day, and International Day of the World’s Indigenous People
August 12, 2023: International Youth Day
August 15, 2023: Independence Day
August 19, 2023: Photography Day
August 29, 2023: National Sports Day
September
September 2, 2023: World Coconut Day.
September 5, 2023: National Teachers’ Day
September 8, 2023: International Literacy Day
September 14, 2023: Hindi Diwas
September 15, 2023: International Engineers Day and International Day of Democracy
September 16, 2023: World Ozone Day and International Day for Preservation
September 21, 2023: World Alzheimer’s Day and Day for Peace and Non-Violence (UN)
September 23, 2023: International Day of Sign Languages
September 24, 2023 (Fourth Sunday of September): World Rivers Day
September 26, 2023: Day of Deaf and World Contraception Day
September 30, 2023: International Translation Day
October
October 1, 2023: International Day for the Elderly
October 2, 2023: Gandhi Jayanti, International Day of Non-Violence, World Habitat Day
October 4, 2023: World Animal Welfare Day
October 8, 2023: Indian Air Force Day
October 9, 2023: World Post Office Day
October 10, 2023: National Post Day and World Mental Health Day
October 11, 2023: International Day of Girl Child
October 12, 2023 (Second Thursday of October): World Sight Day
October 15, 2023: World Students Day and World White Cane Day
October 16, 2023: World Food Day
October 24, 2023: Dussehra, UN Day, and World Development Information Day
October 30, 2023: World Thrift Day
October 31, 2023: National Unity Day
November
November 5, 2023: World Tsunami Day
November 7, 2023: National Cancer Awareness Day
November 9, 2023: Legal Services Day
November 11, 2023: National Education Day
November 12, 2023: Diwali
November 14, 2023: Children’s Day (India) and Diabetes Day
November 21, 2023: World Television Day
November 26, 2023: National Constitution Day
November 29, 2023: International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People
December
December 1, 2023: World AIDS Day
December 2, 2023: National Pollution Control Day
December 3, 2023: World Day of the Handicapped
December 4 is Navy Day in India.(Representational image)
December 4, 2023: Navy Day in India
December 7, 2023: Indian Armed Forces Flag Day
December 10, 2023: Human Rights Day
December 11, 2023: International Mountain Day
December 14, 2023: World Energy Conservation Day
December 16, 2023: Vijay Diwas
December 18, 2023: Minorities Rights Day (India)
December 22, 2023: National Mathematics Day
December 23, 2023: Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas (India)
December 24, 2023: National Consumers Day
December 25, 2023: Christmas Day
December 26, 2023: Boxing Day