New Year 2023: List of holidays, important national, international days and dates to follow

Calendar 2023: This is a collection of all the key days of the year, including some of India's main festivals.

Every month, special events and dates are commemorated with days. These days honoured significant historical events that shaped the present as we know it today. Some are celebrated globally, while others are more local.

The year begins with New Year's and International Family Day and concludes with Boxing Day. Here is a list of all the important days of the year, including some of India's main festivals. This list is intended to promote public awareness and recognise your festivals.

January

January 1, 2023: New Year’s Day and Global Family Day

January 4, 2023: World Braille Day

January 6, 2023: World War Orphans Day

January 9, 2023: Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, also known as NRI Day

January 10, 2023: World Hindi Day

January 11, 2023: National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, National Road Safety Week, and Death Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri

January 12, 2023: National Youth Day is marked on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.

January 13, 2023: Lohri

January 14 and 15, 2023: Makar Sankranti and Pongal

January 15, 2023: Indian Army Day

January 25, 2023: National Voters Day and National Tourism Day

January 26, 2023: Republic Day of India and International Customs Day

January 27, 2023: International Day of Commemoration

January 29, 2023 (Last Sunday of January): World Leprosy Eradication Day

January 30, 2023: Martyr’s Day

February

February 2, 2023: World Wetlands Day

February 4, 2023: World Cancer Day

February 6, 2023: International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

February 10, 2023: National Deworming Day

February 11, 2023: International Day of Women and Girls in Science

February 12, 2023: National Productivity Day

February 13, 2023: World Radio Day and National Women’s Day

February 14, 2023: Valentine’s Day

February 20, 2023: World Day of Social Justice

February 21, 2023: International Mother Language Day

February 24, 2023: Central Excise Day

February 27, 2023: World NGO Day

February 28, 2023: National Science Day and Rare Disease Day

March

March 1, 2023: Zero Discrimination Day, World Civil Defence Day

March 3, 2023: World Wildlife Day, World Hearing Day

March 4, 2023: National Security Day

March 8, 2023: Holi, International Women’s Day and No Smoking Day (Marked on the second Wednesday of March)

March 9, 2023 (Second Thursday of March): World Kidney Day

March 14, 2023: International Day of Action for Rivers and Pi Day

March 15, 2023: World Consumer Rights Day

March 18, 2023: Ordnance Factories Day

March 20, 2023: International Day of Happiness and World Sparrow Day

March 21, 2023: World Forestry Day, World Down Syndrome Day and World Poetry Day

March 22, 2023: World Water Day

March 23, 2023: World Meteorological Day

March 24, 2023: World Tuberculosis Day

March 27, 2023: World Theater Day

April

April 1, 2023: April Fools’ Day and Utkal Diwas

April 2, 2023: World Autism Awareness Day

April 4, 2023: International Day for Mine Awareness

April 5, 2023: National Maritime Day

April 7, 2023: World Health Day

April 10, 2023: World Homeopathy Day

April 11, 2023: National Safe Motherhood Day and National Pet Day

April 13, 2023: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

April 14, 2023: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti and Vaisakhi

April 17, 2023: World Haemophilia Day

April 18, 2023: World Heritage Day

April 19, 2023: World Liver Day

April 21, 2023: Civil Services Day and Secretaries Day

April 22, 2023: Earth Day

April 23, 2023: World Book and Copyright Day

April 24, 2023: National Panchayatiraj Day

April 25, 2023: World Malaria Day

April 26, 2023: World Intellectual Property Day

April 27, 2023: World Veterinary Day

April 28, 2023: World Day for Safety and Health at Work

April 29, 2023: International Dance Day

April 30, 2023: Ayushman Bharat Diwas

May

May 1, 2023: International Labour Day, Workers’ Day, and Maharashtra Day

May 2, 2023 (First Tuesday of May): World Asthma Day

May 3, 2023: Press Freedom Day

May 4, 2023: International Firefighters Day and Coal Miners’ Day

May 7, 2023: World Athletics Day and World Laughter Day (Marked on the first Sunday of May)

May 8, 2023: World Red Cross Day and World Thalassemia Day

May 11, 2023: National Technology Day

May 12, 2023: International Nurses Day

May 14, 2023 (Second Sunday of May): International Mother’s Day

May 15, 2023: International Day of the Family

May 17, 2023: World Telecommunication Day and World Hypertension Day

May 22, 2023: International Day for Biological Diversity

May 24, 2023: Commonwealth Day

May 31, 2023: Anti-tobacco Day

June

June 1, 2023: World Milk Day

June 3, 2023: World Bicycle Day

June 4, 2023: International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

June 5, 2023: World Environment Day

June 7, 2023: World Food Safety Day

June 8, 2023: World Ocean Day and World Brain Tumour Day

June 12, 2032: Anti-Child Labour Day

June 13, 2023: International Albinism Awareness Day

June 14, 2023: World Blood Donor Day

June 15, 2023: World Wind Day

June 18, 2023 (Third Sunday of June): International Father’s Day

June 20, 2023: World Refugee Day

June 21 is International Day of Yoga.

June 21, 2023: International Day of Yoga, World Music Day, and World Hydrography Day

June 23, 2023: United Nations Public Service Day and International Olympic Day

June 26, 2023: International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

July

July 1, 2023: National Doctor’s Day

July 6, 2023: World Zoonoses Day

July 11, 2023: World Population Day

July 28, 2023: World Hepatitis Day

August

August 6, 2023: Hiroshima Day and International Friendship Day (Marked on the first Sunday of August)

August 9, 2023: Nagasaki Day, Quit India Day, and International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

August 12, 2023: International Youth Day

August 15, 2023: Independence Day

August 19, 2023: Photography Day

August 29, 2023: National Sports Day

September

September 2, 2023: World Coconut Day.

September 5, 2023: National Teachers’ Day

September 8, 2023: International Literacy Day

September 14, 2023: Hindi Diwas

September 15, 2023: International Engineers Day and International Day of Democracy

September 16, 2023: World Ozone Day and International Day for Preservation

September 21, 2023: World Alzheimer’s Day and Day for Peace and Non-Violence (UN)

September 23, 2023: International Day of Sign Languages

September 24, 2023 (Fourth Sunday of September): World Rivers Day

September 26, 2023: Day of Deaf and World Contraception Day

September 30, 2023: International Translation Day

October

October 1, 2023: International Day for the Elderly

October 2, 2023: Gandhi Jayanti, International Day of Non-Violence, World Habitat Day

October 4, 2023: World Animal Welfare Day

October 8, 2023: Indian Air Force Day

October 9, 2023: World Post Office Day

October 10, 2023: National Post Day and World Mental Health Day

October 11, 2023: International Day of Girl Child

October 12, 2023 (Second Thursday of October): World Sight Day

October 15, 2023: World Students Day and World White Cane Day

October 16, 2023: World Food Day

October 24, 2023: Dussehra, UN Day, and World Development Information Day

October 30, 2023: World Thrift Day

October 31, 2023: National Unity Day

November

November 5, 2023: World Tsunami Day

November 7, 2023: National Cancer Awareness Day

November 9, 2023: Legal Services Day

November 11, 2023: National Education Day

November 12, 2023: Diwali

November 14, 2023: Children’s Day (India) and Diabetes Day

November 21, 2023: World Television Day

November 26, 2023: National Constitution Day

November 29, 2023: International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

December

December 1, 2023: World AIDS Day

December 2, 2023: National Pollution Control Day

December 3, 2023: World Day of the Handicapped

December 4 is Navy Day in India.

December 4, 2023: Navy Day in India

December 7, 2023: Indian Armed Forces Flag Day

December 10, 2023: Human Rights Day

December 11, 2023: International Mountain Day

December 14, 2023: World Energy Conservation Day

December 16, 2023: Vijay Diwas

December 18, 2023: Minorities Rights Day (India)

December 22, 2023: National Mathematics Day

December 23, 2023: Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas (India)

December 24, 2023: National Consumers Day

December 25, 2023: Christmas Day

December 26, 2023: Boxing Day