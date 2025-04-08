NBA: Top 5 Potential Replacements for Anthony Davis in Dallas

Read Full Article

NBA: When the Dallas Mavericks brought in Anthony Davis earlier this season, the hope was that pairing him with Kyrie Irving would create one of the most dominant inside-out duos in the West. But as has too often been the case in Davis’ career, injuries intervened. A left adductor strain sidelined him, leaving the Mavericks scrambling for answers during a crucial stretch of the season. Here are five viable options the team could target to fill the massive void constantly left by Davis.

1. Myles Turner

A Texas native, Myles Turner has long been one of the most underrated defenders in the league. His shot-blocking prowess and ability to knock down threes make him an ideal modern big. With the Pacers rebuilding around youth, Turner could be available at the right price. His fit alongside Kyrie and the Mavs’ perimeter shooters would instantly bring balance and rim protection to a depleted frontcourt.

2. John Collins

Now suiting up for the Utah Jazz, John Collins has shown flashes of stardom throughout his career. He’s explosive in transition, excellent in the pick-and-roll, and has a decent shooting touch. What he lacks in defensive consistency, he makes up for in energy and scoring ability. If Dallas is looking for a younger, more athletic frontcourt option, Collins could be worth the gamble.

3. Christian Wood

Wood might be the simplest short-term solution, he’s a free agent and previously played for Dallas. During his time with the Mavs, he averaged over 16 points and 7 rebounds while shooting above 37% from deep. While not a defensive anchor, Wood brings offensive versatility, and his familiarity with the system could make for a smooth reintegration.

4. Jakob Poeltl

Poeltl, currently with the Raptors, won’t stretch the floor like Davis, but he excels at traditional big-man duties. He’s a premier offensive rebounder, solid interior scorer, and positional defender. If Dallas wants to get back to basics and solidify the paint, Poeltl offers size and smarts. He won’t light up the scoreboard, but he can stabilize the Mavericks defensively.

5. P.J. Washington

Ironically, the Mavs already have a potential solution on the roster. P.J. Washington has stepped up with solid two-way performances since Davis went down. He’s not the rim protector Davis is, but his spacing, rebounding, and hustle make him a valuable piece. The only question is whether Dallas sees him as a long-term starter or a part of a bigger trade package.

Latest Videos