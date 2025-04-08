user
user icon

NBA: Top 5 Potential Replacements for Anthony Davis in Dallas

NBA: With Anthony Davis constantly struggling with fitness, the Dallas Mavericks are exploring options to bolster their frontcourt. Here are five potential replacements who could help maintain the team's competitive edge.

NBA: Top 5 Potential Replacements for Anthony Davis in Dallas
Vaishnav Akash
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

NBA: When the Dallas Mavericks brought in Anthony Davis earlier this season, the hope was that pairing him with Kyrie Irving would create one of the most dominant inside-out duos in the West. But as has too often been the case in Davis’ career, injuries intervened. A left adductor strain sidelined him, leaving the Mavericks scrambling for answers during a crucial stretch of the season. Here are five viable options the team could target to fill the massive void constantly left by Davis.

1. Myles Turner

A Texas native, Myles Turner has long been one of the most underrated defenders in the league. His shot-blocking prowess and ability to knock down threes make him an ideal modern big. With the Pacers rebuilding around youth, Turner could be available at the right price. His fit alongside Kyrie and the Mavs’ perimeter shooters would instantly bring balance and rim protection to a depleted frontcourt.

2. John Collins

Now suiting up for the Utah Jazz, John Collins has shown flashes of stardom throughout his career. He’s explosive in transition, excellent in the pick-and-roll, and has a decent shooting touch. What he lacks in defensive consistency, he makes up for in energy and scoring ability. If Dallas is looking for a younger, more athletic frontcourt option, Collins could be worth the gamble.

3. Christian Wood 

Wood might be the simplest short-term solution, he’s a free agent and previously played for Dallas. During his time with the Mavs, he averaged over 16 points and 7 rebounds while shooting above 37% from deep. While not a defensive anchor, Wood brings offensive versatility, and his familiarity with the system could make for a smooth reintegration.

4. Jakob Poeltl

Poeltl, currently with the Raptors, won’t stretch the floor like Davis, but he excels at traditional big-man duties. He’s a premier offensive rebounder, solid interior scorer, and positional defender. If Dallas wants to get back to basics and solidify the paint, Poeltl offers size and smarts. He won’t light up the scoreboard, but he can stabilize the Mavericks defensively.

5. P.J. Washington

Ironically, the Mavs already have a potential solution on the roster. P.J. Washington has stepped up with solid two-way performances since Davis went down. He’s not the rim protector Davis is, but his spacing, rebounding, and hustle make him a valuable piece. The only question is whether Dallas sees him as a long-term starter or a part of a bigger trade package.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NBA: Top 5 Backcourt Duos Replacing the Splash Brothers Era

NBA: Top 5 Backcourt Duos Replacing the Splash Brothers Era

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Prediction: Can the Gunners defy history and stop the Champions League masters? snt

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Prediction: Can the Gunners defy history and stop the Champions League masters?

Jack Grealish 'slapped' by Man United fan: 20-year-old arrested, charged with assault on Man City star snt

Jack Grealish 'slapped' by Man United fan: 20-year-old arrested, charged with assault on Man City star

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Let's take a look at Kohli vs Bumrah battle over the years in the tournament HRD

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Revisiting Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah battle over the years in the tournament

IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG preview: Can Kolkatas bowling unit stop Lucknows top-order juggernaut? HRD

IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG preview: Can Kolkatas bowling unit stop Lucknows top-order juggernaut?

Recent Stories

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram

nearly 400000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza after israel breaks ceasefire agreement: UN anr

Over 400,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza after ceasefire breakdown: UN

Rajasthan: 2 dead, 9 injured in hit-and-run incident in Jaipur's Nahargarh area anr

Rajasthan: 2 dead, nine injured in hit-and-run incident in Jaipur's Nahargarh area

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 8: Heatwave warning issued; temperatures soar to dangerous levels iwh

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 8: Heatwave warning issued; temperatures soar to dangerous levels

Punjab: Blast reported outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar; probe on anr

Punjab: Blast reported outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar; probe on

Recent Videos

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Video Icon
Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Video Icon
Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Video Icon
MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Video Icon