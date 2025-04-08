NBA: Top 5 Backcourt Duos Replacing the Splash Brothers Era

Read Full Article

NBA: The Splash Brothers: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were more than a mere nickname. They were a revolution. For over a decade, they reshaped the NBA’s perception of range, rhythm, and chemistry. But with Klay Thompson now donning a Dallas Mavericks jersey, the chapter has turned. Golden State's dynasty is no longer what it was, and the league is wide open for new backcourt legends to rise.

So, who’s stepping up? Which partnerships are translating the firepower the Splash Brothers once brought to every court? Here are five backcourt duos setting the new standard in the post-Splash era.

1. Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin - Indiana Pacers

If there’s one pairing that’s caught the eye of casual fans, it’s this young Pacers duo. Haliburton has developed into a top-tier playmaker, while Mathurin’s aggressive scoring and physicality have added the edge Indiana needed.

This season, Haliburton leads one of the fastest offenses in the NBA, with Mathurin averaging over 17 points per game. Together, they mimic what Curry and Klay once had: tempo, timing, and trust. Their fearless attitude in crunch time is what makes them a potential long-term menace in the East.

2. Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo - New York Knicks

New York finally found stability in the backcourt. Jalen Brunson has turned into an All-Star-level guard, and DiVincenzo who is revived brings the spacing and workrate that makes this duo tick.

While they don't match the volume shooting of the Splash Brothers, their chemistry and clutch shot-making have brought comparisons. Their two-man game, especially in Madison Square Garden showdowns, has become must-watch television. Just ask Miami, they’ve torched them twice this season in the fourth quarter alone.

3. Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley- Minnesota Timberwolves

This duo isn’t flashy like Steph and Klay, but it’s as effective as they come. Edwards brings the explosion, Conley brings the control. Their contrast is what makes them elite.

Minnesota’s rise to the top of the West standings owes a lot to this pairing. Conley’s calmness has unlocked Edwards’ full offensive arsenal. In games against contenders like Denver and OKC, they’ve dictated tempo just like the Splash Bros used to do at their peak.

4. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray - Atlanta Hawks

When Atlanta brought in Murray, the goal was simple: form an aggressive dual-threat backcourt. And while there have been growing pains, the flashes of brilliance are there. Trae handles the deep shooting while Murray brings the slashing, midrange game, and perimeter defense. Their combined scoring and assist numbers put them among the top backcourts this year, even if the team’s overall record hasn’t reflected it just yet.

5. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey - Detroit Pistons

Still raw. Still developing. But this duo has Splash Brother potential written all over it. Cunningham’s top vision and scoring touch paired with Ivey’s fearless athleticism make them a perfect inside-out threat. In a rebuilding Pistons side, they’ve emerged as the bright spot. Their off-the-ball movement, cutting, and shot selection mirror the early days of Steph and Klay before the rings.

