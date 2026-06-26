A viral video comparing incomes in India & Switzerland sparked debate over whether high foreign salaries guarantee better life. The couple argued that Switzerland's steep living costs offset its high wages, making purchasing power similar to a lower Indian income. The post ignited discussion, with some agreeing on importance of purchasing power.

A couple's candid comparison of life in India and Switzerland has gone viral on social media, reigniting discussions about whether higher salaries abroad truly translate into a better standard of living.

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In an Instagram video, the couple compared a monthly income of Rs 40,000 in India with an income of nearly Rs 7 lakh in Switzerland, arguing that headline salary figures alone do not paint the complete financial picture. According to them, Switzerland's significantly higher wages are offset by equally steep living expenses, including rent, groceries, transportation, healthcare and taxes.

Check the viral video here:

The couple explained that while many people assume earning several lakhs abroad guarantees financial comfort, residents in countries like Switzerland often spend a substantial portion of their income on essential expenses. As a result, disposable income may not differ as dramatically as raw salary comparisons suggest.

"Rs 40,000 in India is equal to Rs 7 lakh in Switzerland."

The creators stressed that the comparison was intended to highlight differences in purchasing power rather than suggest the two salaries are directly equivalent. They argued that evaluating income without considering the local cost of living can lead to misleading conclusions.

The video quickly gained traction online, prompting mixed reactions from viewers. Some users agreed that purchasing power and affordability are more meaningful indicators of financial well-being than salary alone. They pointed out that countries with higher wages also tend to have significantly higher living costs, making direct currency conversions unfair.

Others disagreed with the comparison, arguing that Switzerland offers superior public infrastructure, healthcare, safety, social security and overall quality of life, which many believe justify its higher cost of living. Several users also noted that savings potential depends on individual lifestyles, family size, employment benefits and long-term financial goals.

The discussion has once again highlighted the complexity of comparing incomes across countries. Experts often use purchasing power parity (PPP) instead of direct exchange rates to assess how much a salary can actually buy in a particular country.

The viral post has encouraged many social media users to look beyond headline salary figures and consider broader factors such as living expenses, taxation, savings potential and lifestyle before deciding whether relocating abroad is financially worthwhile.