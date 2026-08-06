Vodka and energy drink combinations may seem like a way to stay energetic during parties, but the effects can be misleading. While stimulants increase alertness, alcohol continues to impair coordination. The mix can strain the heart, causing increased heart rate and abnormal rhythms, raising risks of excessive drinking and health complications.

People now combine vodka with energy drinks drinks at their social events and house parties and during their time at nightclubs because young adults want to maintain their energy levels during their alcohol consumption.

The combination produces an immediate stimulating deceptive effect, yet we warn youngsters and people how the mixing of both the liquids creates hidden cardiovascular and potential systemic risks for human health. As people often tend to underestimate their actual level of intoxication when they experience this condition and feel “less drunk” than they actually are.

While alertness may appear improved, alcohol-related impairment remains unchanged.

How This Combination Affects the Heart

Alcohol and stimulants act in opposite ways on the body. Alcohol slows the nervous system, whereas caffeine and stimulants increase activity. The human body encounters elevated cardiovascular system stress when people consume these substances together.

The combination may lead to:

• Increased heart rate (palpitations)

• Temporary spikes in blood pressure

• Disturbances in normal heart rhythm (arrhythmias)

• Increased dehydration

• Greater strain on the heart muscle

• Higher chances of overconsumption due to reduced awareness of intoxication

The effects will lead to dangerous heart condition developments which affect people who have existing heart diseases including those who have not yet been diagnosed.

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Why Young Adults Should Be Especially Careful

People believe young age protects them from developing cardiovascular problems. The dangerous heart rhythm problems which lead to emergency hospital admissions become more likely when people drink too much alcohol repeatedly while taking stimulants. People who believe they have control will engage in dangerous activities which include drinking excessively until they lose control and missing important safety indicators.

What Should People Keep in Mind?

There is no proven “safe” formula for mixing alcohol with energy drinks. If consuming alcohol, avoid combining it with stimulant-heavy beverages, stay hydrated, know personal limits, and pay attention to symptoms such as chest discomfort, dizziness, racing heartbeat, breathlessness, or fainting.

Party trends may change, but heart health should not become the price of staying awake longer.

Dr. Sandesh Prabhu, Consultant - Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield

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