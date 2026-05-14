Is the summer heat making your face oily and sticky? Forget pricey face washes. The real solution is in your fridge: raw milk! Its lactic acid pulls out all the dirt and sweat, lightens your tan, and leaves your skin feeling soft and cool. It's even safe for sensitive skin.

Skin Care Tips: You've just come back home and looked in the mirror. You see tiny beads of sweat on your forehead and a layer of dust and oil on your nose and face. In this heat, this is a daily story. Using soap makes your skin feel tight, and even a foaming facewash can leave it feeling dry and rough.

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The solution is right in your kitchen: Raw milk.

Yes, it's a classic nani-dadi trick. But even science agrees that raw milk is one of the best natural cleansers you can find.

1. Why is raw milk the best cleanser for summer?

a. Lactic Acid: This alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) present in milk dissolves dead skin, sweat, and sebum. It works like a chemical peel, but in a much milder way.

b. Cooling Effect: Cold milk from the fridge provides instant relief to sun-exposed skin. It helps calm down rashes and any burning sensation.

c. Proteins and Fats: These ingredients lock in your skin's moisture. Unlike soap, milk doesn't strip away natural oils, so it won't leave your skin feeling tight, even if you have an oily skin type.

d. Fades Tan: With regular use, it helps lighten sun tan and dark spots.

2. Three easy ways to use raw milk as a cleanser:

Method 1: The 2-Minute 'Milk-Cotton' Quick Clean

Who it's for: Perfect for daily use after coming back from the office or college. Works well for oily and normal skin.

What you need: 2 tablespoons of cold raw milk from the fridge, and a cotton ball.

How to do it: Dip the cotton in milk and wipe your face, neck, and throat. Leave it on for 2 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. It will remove everything – makeup, sunscreen, and sweat. You can do this twice a day.

Method 2: The 'Milk-Besan' Deep Clean Pack

Who it's for: Use this twice a week if you have tanning and blackheads.

What you need: 2 tablespoons of raw milk, 1 tablespoon of besan (gram flour), and a pinch of turmeric.

How to do it: Make a paste and apply it to your face. Once it dries, gently scrub it off and wash your face. The besan will exfoliate, the milk will cleanse, and the turmeric will help reduce acne.

Method 3: The 'Milk-Cucumber' Soothing Toner

Who it's for: Ideal for sensitive skin, or when your face is red from sun exposure.

What you need: 2 tablespoons of raw milk and 2 tablespoons of cucumber juice.

How to do it: Mix them, soak a cotton ball, and gently press it onto your face. Wash it off after 10 minutes. The irritation will vanish, and your skin will feel cool.

3. Five tips you must follow:

1. Use Raw Milk, Not Boiled: The lactic acid content decreases when milk is heated. Raw milk from a local dairy is the best option.

2. A Patch Test is a Must: Some people are allergic to milk. Apply a little behind your ear and wait for 10 minutes. If it itches, don't use it.

3. Don't Wear It in the Sun: Applying milk and going out in the sun can actually increase tanning. Use it in the morning or evening and wash it off within 30 minutes.

4. Be Careful with Acne: The fat in milk can clog pores if you have active, pus-filled acne. In that case, just wipe your face with the milk and wash it off immediately. Don't use it as a pack.

5. Store for Only 1 Day: Don't keep raw milk in the fridge for more than 24 hours. Fresh milk works best.

The final word:

You don't need an expensive Korean cleanser. A little bit of milk, which costs maybe 10 rupees, can keep your skin glowing this summer. It's chemical-free and has no side effects.

Try it tomorrow morning. After coming back from outside, just open the fridge, dip a cotton ball, and wipe your face. You'll see in the mirror that the sweat and grime are gone, leaving behind a cool, comfortable feeling.