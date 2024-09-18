Homemade Garam Masala: How to achieve rich aroma and long-lasting flavor

Learn how to make aromatic garam masala at home with this easy recipe. This guide provides step-by-step instructions for creating a long-lasting and flavorful spice blend that surpasses store-bought options.

Garam masala is a staple in Indian cuisine, adding a burst of flavor to vegetables, curries, and more. However, store-bought garam masala often loses its aroma and flavor quickly. Today, we'll show you how to make superior, long-lasting garam masala at home.

Ingredients

Coriander seeds: 2 tablespoons

Cumin seeds: 1 tablespoon

Black peppercorns: 1 tablespoon

Cinnamon sticks: 2 small sticks

Cloves: 1 teaspoon

Green cardamom pods: 1 teaspoon

Black cardamom pods: 1

Bay leaves: 2

Fennel seeds: 1 teaspoon

Nutmeg: 1/4 piece

Mace: 1 small piece

5 Steps to Homemade Garam Masala

- In a pan, dry roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, cinnamon sticks, cloves, green cardamom, black cardamom, bay leaves, and fennel seeds over medium heat.

- Stir continuously to prevent burning and roast for about 3-4 minutes, or until fragrant.

- Once roasted, transfer the spices to a plate and let them cool completely.

- Once cooled, grind the roasted spices along with nutmeg and mace in a spice grinder or blender to a fine powder.

- Store the ground garam masala in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. It can be used for up to 6 months for the best flavor.

Keep These Tips in Mind

- Use fresh spices for the best taste.

- You can also use onion powder, garlic powder, and ginger powder to your liking.

- Use garam masala to enhance the flavor of curries, soups, and other Indian dishes.

