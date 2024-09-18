Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Homemade Garam Masala: How to achieve rich aroma and long-lasting flavor

    Learn how to make aromatic garam masala at home with this easy recipe. This guide provides step-by-step instructions for creating a long-lasting and flavorful spice blend that surpasses store-bought options.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    Garam masala is a staple in Indian cuisine, adding a burst of flavor to vegetables, curries, and more. However, store-bought garam masala often loses its aroma and flavor quickly. Today, we'll show you how to make superior, long-lasting garam masala at home.

    Ingredients

    Coriander seeds: 2 tablespoons

    Cumin seeds: 1 tablespoon

    Black peppercorns: 1 tablespoon

    Cinnamon sticks: 2 small sticks

    Cloves: 1 teaspoon

    Green cardamom pods: 1 teaspoon

    Black cardamom pods: 1

    Bay leaves: 2

    Fennel seeds: 1 teaspoon

    Nutmeg: 1/4 piece

    Mace: 1 small piece

    5 Steps to Homemade Garam Masala

    - In a pan, dry roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, cinnamon sticks, cloves, green cardamom, black cardamom, bay leaves, and fennel seeds over medium heat.

    - Stir continuously to prevent burning and roast for about 3-4 minutes, or until fragrant.

    - Once roasted, transfer the spices to a plate and let them cool completely.

    - Once cooled, grind the roasted spices along with nutmeg and mace in a spice grinder or blender to a fine powder.

    - Store the ground garam masala in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. It can be used for up to 6 months for the best flavor.

    Keep These Tips in Mind

    - Use fresh spices for the best taste.

    - You can also use onion powder, garlic powder, and ginger powder to your liking.

    - Use garam masala to enhance the flavor of curries, soups, and other Indian dishes.

