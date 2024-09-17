Dhokla recipe: Quick and easy tips for soft and spongy gujarati dish

Learn how to make soft and delicious dhokla at home with these simple tips. From batter preparation to steaming and tempering, discover the secrets to perfect dhokla every time.

Dhokla is a famous snack of Gujarat. It is healthy and delicious. It can be easily prepared at home. Just keep a few things in mind and you can make delicious dhokla.

To make dhokla, you can use only gram flour (chickpea flour) or rice flour. Mix it with water and leave the batter for 10 minutes. Leaving it for 10 minutes will bring the flour to a consistency.

Then add eno or baking soda to this batter and mix well. This will make the dhokla batter soft. It should be steamed immediately, which will retain its softness.

Dhokla should only be steamed for 12-15 minutes. Do not open the lid while steaming as this will allow the steam to escape and make the dhokla hard.

After making the dhokla, use mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chilies in the tempering. The tempering keeps the dhokla moist and enhances its taste.

After tempering, add sweet-sour syrup of lemon and sugar over the dhokla. This keeps the dhokla moist and enhances its taste. Make soft dhokla with these tips.

