Potato Cheese Balls

Mix grated cheese, salt, pepper, and herbs with boiled potatoes and shape them into balls. You can bake these in an air fryer or an oven, so you don't need any oil. Crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside, these balls are a hit with both kids and adults. Serve them with tomato sauce or a mint dip to make them even tastier.