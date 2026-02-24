Holi 2026: Delicious Oil-Free Snack Recipes to Enjoy a Healthier Festive Feast
Holi means colours, fun, and lots of yummy food! Everyone wants to impress guests with festive dishes, but too much oily, fried food can affect health. Oil-free snacks are a smarter choice.
16
Image Credit : chatgpt
Why are oil-free snacks best for Holi?
Holi parties can get hectic for the host. Heavy and fried snacks can be unhealthy for everyone. Oil-free snacks are not only light but also delicious. They are quick to prepare, easy on the stomach, and loved by everyone, from kids to elders. This is why oil-free recipes are trending for Holi these days.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : chatgpt
Dahi Suji Appe
Dahi Suji Appe is a healthy and tasty oil-free snack. For this, you'll need suji (semolina), dahi (yogurt), finely chopped veggies, salt, and Eno or fruit salt. Just mix everything into a thick batter and cook it in a non-stick appe pan with little to no oil. These appes are soft inside and slightly crispy outside. You can serve them with coconut chutney.
36
Image Credit : chatgpt
Corn Chaat
Corn Chaat is a super quick, oil-free snack that's perfect for Holi. Just mix boiled sweet corn with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, lemon juice, and chaat masala. You can also add pomegranate seeds or cucumber for extra crunch. This chaat is light, refreshing, and so delicious that your guests will definitely ask for the recipe!
46
Image Credit : chatgpt
Potato Cheese Balls
Mix grated cheese, salt, pepper, and herbs with boiled potatoes and shape them into balls. You can bake these in an air fryer or an oven, so you don't need any oil. Crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside, these balls are a hit with both kids and adults. Serve them with tomato sauce or a mint dip to make them even tastier.
56
Image Credit : pinterest
Vegetable Spring Rolls
You don't always have to deep-fry spring rolls! Lightly sauté or steam finely chopped cabbage, carrots, capsicum, and beans. Fill this mixture into roll sheets and either pan-fry them with a light grease or bake them in an oven. These rolls turn out crispy, light, and look absolutely delicious.
66
Image Credit : pinterest
Suji Toast
Suji Toast is an easy, oil-free snack. First, prepare a batter with suji (semolina), yogurt, onion, tomato, capsicum, and spices. Then, spread this mixture on bread slices and toast them on a non-stick pan without any oil. These toasts are crispy and packed with flavour. Your guests will love them when served with green chutney or tomato sauce.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos