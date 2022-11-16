Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how to stick to your workout regime during winters

    All we want to do during winter is to stay in bed all day. Workout routines and gym can take a backseat during this time, but it is always important to keep your health as your priority. Here are some tips that can help you stick to your fitness routine in this chilly weather.

    Here's how to stick to your workout regime during winters
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Most of us love cuddling up under a blanket and locking our fingers around a nice cup of coffee. Gym and fitness routines tend to cause the motto to be fit and take a beating in the cold weather to take a backseat. But do remember health is essential, and as they say, health is wealth. Here is a list of practices to ensure you maintain your fitness.

    ALSO READ: Sweet potato to beetroot - 5 vegetables you should include in your diet this winter

    Set practical and attainable goals: People who have in mind must be pretty clear about the precise goals. It might involve jogging, running with pets, squatting more heavily, and prolonged surfing. Regardless of their workout regimens, the best strategy is to motivate themselves and force themselves out of bed to reach their training objectives.

    Prefer workout variations: It is vital since it keeps individuals from getting bored during outdoor and indoor workout routines, such as swimming, home yoga, gym or walking. It also supports one who is committed throughout and motivated. The importance of our favourite workout options will help us stick to them. Walking out on a sunny day will not only help to get vitamin D skin essentials and is suitable for our immune system, hearts, and immune emotional and mental health.

    The right team or partner to workout: One skips workouts when exercising alone in the winter. However, some social pressure exists when people exercise with a partner in a group environment. They achieve more significant results in terms of performance and happiness. Group classes are more social than exercising alone, as it makes one accountable.

    Be punctual and dedicated towards the regime: Arrange our workout routines daily by marking them in the calendar to make fitness a daily component of our practice. Despite scheduling habits, a busy schedule makes exercising and carving out specific times easier. We may easily and swiftly achieve our fitness goals this way without being sidetracked.

    Make your winter routine enjoyable: We ensure more uplifting daily activities when we make tiny but significant changes to our everyday habits. Running and walking downstairs in a house or apartment is unquestionably a leg-exercise, high-intensity cardio. 

    ALSO READ: Hot chocolate drinks you can try out this winter

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
