Skin Care: 3 Worst Foods That Age and Damage Your Skin, Says Dermatologist
A dermatologist warns that high fructose corn syrup, reheated oils and fried foods damage collagen, trigger inflammation and speed up skin ageing. Experts say diet is key to skin health, and creams can’t undo the effects of unhealthy eating.
Synthetic Sugars
High fructose corn syrup, found in sodas and processed snacks, can damage collagen and accelerate skin ageing from within. Avoiding synthetic sugars can help maintain skin elasticity and reduce inflammation.
Reheated Oils
Repeatedly heated cooking oils break down into oxidised fats that fuel internal inflammation harmful to your skin. Choosing fresh, minimally processed foods supports clearer, healthier skin.
Fried Foods
Crispy fried foods like chips and french fries form acrylamide and AGEs, which harm collagen and speed up visible ageing. Cutting back on deep-fried snacks is key for long-term skin health.
