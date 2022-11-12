Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot chocolate drinks you can try out this winter

    Winter is here. All you want to do is curl up in a blanket, sip on some hot drink, and get all cosy. Here are some delicious and warm beverages you can try to keep yourself warm this season.

    Winter season is all about getting cosy in a blanket with a hot drink to keep us warm. Now it is time for hot and soothing beverages to arrive. When the chilly air enters our homes, bundles of warm, cuddly clothing are out, and we spend most of our days curled up under dozens of quilts, binge-watching our favourite shows. Chocolate is something that everyone loves, and when it is mixed with some hot milk, sprinkles and spices, then nothing can beat the taste. Here is a list of delicious chocolate drinks you can try this winter. 

    Matcha White Chocolate Latte

    Ingredients:

    White chocolate chopped 1 cup

    Milk 2 cups

    Matcha tea four teaspoons

    Method: Heat the milk in a non-stick pan and make it boil. Add white chocolate, whisk and cook till it melts and the mixture boils. Switch off the heat. Put one teaspoon of matcha tea in each cup and pour some milk chocolate mixture. Serve hot.

    Chocolate Marshmallow Drink

    Ingredients:

    3 cups milk

    1 cup water

    4 tsp cocoa powder

    4 tbsp sugar

    4 white marshmallows

    Method: Mix the milk, cocoa powder, water and sugar in a non-stick utensil, whisk and cook it on medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes. Place one marshmallow in a glass. Put some of the hot mixtures over it. Repeat it for 2 and 3 to make seven more glasses. Serve immediately. 

    Mexican Hot Chocolate

    Ingredients:

    2 cups of oat milk

    2 tbsp of cocoa powder

    1/4 cup of chocolate chips

    2 tbsp of sugar

    1/4 tsp of salt

    1/2 tsp of cinnamon

    1/4 tsp of nutmeg

    1 tsp of vanilla

    Method: Add milk and bring to a slight simmer in a pot. Then add some chocolate chips mix and cocoa powder, and let sit for one minute. Whisk them and make sure the chocolate chips are completely melted. Add the remaining ingredients. Mix them and let simmer on low flame for one minute. Adjust sweetness by adding some sugar if you want. Turn off the flame and pour into mugs, then top off with coconut whipped cream, then a little extra chocolate if you're going to.

    Spiced Hot Chocolate

    Ingredients:

    1 cup milk

    1/4 cup fresh cream

    1 fresh red chillies, chopped

    1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

    1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

    A pinch salt

    3 tbsp cocoa powder, for garnish

    1/2 cup whipped cream

    1 tbsp cocoa powder

    1 stick cinnamon

    1/4 cup sugar

    Method: In a saucepan, add some milk, fresh cream, and red chilli and boil it. Strain it in a bowl. Add cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, salt, and cocoa powder and mix well. Pour it to a serving glass and garnish it with whipped cream, cocoa powder, and a cinnamon stick.

