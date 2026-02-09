- Home
- Lifestyle
- PM Narendra Modi’s Glowing Skin and Fitness Secrets OUT; Credits Lifestyle, Discipline, Not Products
PM Narendra Modi’s Glowing Skin and Fitness Secrets OUT; Credits Lifestyle, Discipline, Not Products
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: What's the reason for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's glowing skin? What food does he eat? All the answers are here. Modi answered many questions during Pariksha Pe Charcha.
17
Image Credit : X
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
To ease student stress before board exams, PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026' aired. Students asked about studies, career, and life. Modi answered a query on his fitness.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Asianet News
The secret to glowing skin
Even at 75, Narendra Modi's skin glows. He revealed how during Pariksha Pe Charcha. He doesn't follow a specific diet, eating local food while traveling. He used to cook simple meals.
37
Image Credit : Asianet News
Eating food like medicine
Narendra Modi considers food as medicine. He says one must decide whether to eat until full or satisfied. He noted that many people overeat, not realizing their body's needs.
47
Image Credit : Asianet News
Good sleep
During Pariksha Pe Charcha, Modi advised students to get enough sleep. Good sleep refreshes the mind and sparks new ideas. Laughter and positivity also reduce stress, he said.
57
Image Credit : Asianet News
Morning habits
According to Modi, small habits like watching the sunrise can refresh both body and mind. He stressed the importance of waking up before sunrise, advising students to make it a daily routine.
67
Image Credit : Asianet News
The body should not be the last priority
Many people forget their bodies while working, making it the last priority. This is wrong. A healthy body allows the mind and brain to function optimally, Modi explained to students.
77
Image Credit : Asianet News
Disciplined life
PM Modi told students that discipline and motivation are both essential in life. Without discipline, inspiration is useless. When discipline and inspiration combine, everything goes well.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos