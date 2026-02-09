Winter Skincare Tips for Oily Skin: How to Balance Moisture and Shine
Winter can disrupt oily skin balance. Use gentle cleansing, light moisturisers, sunscreen, non-comedogenic products and hydration habits to control shine, prevent dryness and maintain healthy skin all season.
Gentle Cleansing
Use a mild, foaming cleanser to remove excess oil without stripping skin. Harsh scrubs in winter can dry out oily skin and trigger compensatory oil production.
Light Moisturiser
Even oily skin needs hydration — choose a gel-based or lightweight formula. These deliver moisture without clogging pores or increasing shine.
Sunscreen Daily
Sunscreen isn’t just for summer — UV rays reflect off winter snow too. Apply an oil-free, non-comedogenic SPF to protect and prevent breakouts.
Non-Comedogenic Products
Look for “non-comedogenic” on labels to avoid pore blockages. Choose products designed to hydrate without causing acne flares.
Exfoliate Smartly
Gentle exfoliation removes dead skin cells and prevents dullness. Over-exfoliating can weaken the skin barrier, so limit to once or twice weekly.
Hydrate Internally
Drink water throughout the day to maintain skin balance. Internal hydration helps control excess oil and supports natural skin repair.
Avoid Heavy Creams
Heavy creams can trap oil and worsen breakouts. Opt for lightweight alternatives that smooth without suffocating skin.
