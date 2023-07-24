Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 health effects of using earphones for too long

    Using earphones for too long can have several side effects, especially if you listen at high volumes. Some of the common side effects include infections and dscomfort among others. Check them out:

    Here are 7 health effects of using earphones for too long ADC EIA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

    If you experience any persistent ear discomfort, changes in hearing, or tinnitus, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional for evaluation and advice.

    ALSO READ: 5 alternatives to Pakoras which are Healthier for Monsoons

    Hearing damage: Listening to loud music or sounds through earphones for extended periods can lead to permanent hearing loss or damage to the delicate structures in the ear, such as the hair cells in the cochlea.

    Tinnitus: Prolonged exposure to loud sounds can cause a ringing, buzzing, or hissing sensation in the ears, known as tinnitus. This condition can be temporary or permanent and may significantly impact one's quality of life.

    Ear infections: Regularly using earphones can increase the risk of ear infections, especially if the earphones are shared with others or not cleaned regularly.

    Ear discomfort: Prolonged use of earphones can cause discomfort or soreness in the ears, especially when using in-ear or over-ear headphones that put pressure on the ear canal or earlobes.

    Here are 7 health effects of using earphones for too long ADC EIA

    Hearing impairment: Listening to music or sounds at high volumes can lead to a temporary decrease in hearing sensitivity, known as temporary threshold shift. This can result in reduced hearing capabilities for a period after listening.

    Dependency on loud volumes: Constantly using earphones at high volumes can lead to a dependence on loud sound levels, making it challenging to enjoy sounds at lower, safer volumes.

    Impact on social interactions: Prolonged use of earphones, especially in social settings, can isolate individuals from their surroundings and affect communication with others.

    Here are 7 health effects of using earphones for too long ADC EIA

    To mitigate these side effects, it's essential to follow some guidelines:

    • Limit the duration of headphone use and take regular breaks to give your ears a rest.
    • Keep the volume at a safe level; a good rule of thumb is the "60/60 rule": listen at no more than 60% of the maximum volume for no more than 60 minutes at a time.
    • Use noise-cancelling or isolating earphones to reduce the need for higher volumes in noisy environments.
    • Clean your earphones regularly to prevent the buildup of bacteria and reduce the risk of ear infections.

    Here are 7 health effects of using earphones for too long ADC EIA

    ALSO READ: Bruising to Swelling: 5 painful side effects of Under eye fillers on your Face

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups LMA

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups

    Discover serenity: Unravel beauty of India's lakes and rivers in floating glamping pods MIS

    Discover serenity: Unravel beauty of India's lakes and rivers in floating glamping pods

    Fitness and working mothers: Here are 5 ways to care for your health LMA

    Fitness and working mothers: Here are 5 ways to care for your health

    Scabies: Know these 6 solutions to eliminate this skin disease LMA

    Scabies: Know these 6 solutions to eliminate this skin disease

    Monsoon season: 7 ways to dry your wet clothes during rain RBA EAI

    Monsoon season: 7 ways to dry your wet clothes during rain

    Recent Stories

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH) snt

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

    7 movies honouring Kargil Vijay Diwas RBA

    7 movies honouring Kargil Vijay Diwas

    Uttam Kumar's 43rd death anniversary: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses CPI(M) of not respecting late veteran actor ADC

    Uttam Kumar's 43rd death anniversary: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses CPI(M) of not respecting late veteran actor

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam snt

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office AJR

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon