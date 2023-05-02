Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 12 summer essentials to carry in your handbag

    Summer calls us to carry a lot of essential items. We need to keep ourselves fresh and hydrated through this summer. We also need to be prepared for any sudden events which may come up. Choosing the right-sized bag to carry all necessary items and prepare us to beat the heat this summer is essential.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 2, 2023, 9:18 PM IST

    Here is a list of items to put in your tote or backpack for the summer:

    1. Refillable water bottle: You want to stay supplied with water. Keeping yourself hydrated in the summer heat is essential. A refillable water bottle can help you carry and fill water quickly, especially travelling.
     
    2. Hair bands, scrunchies, clips: Letting your hair down in this summer heat is something impossible. Keeping something to tie your hair is essential.
     
    3. Sunscreen: You need to save your skin from sunburn. The sweat may wash away your sunscreen, even if you apply it before leaving the house. You must apply sunscreen every two or three hours if you are outdoors.

    4. Moisturizer: Moisturizer will keep your skin plump and healthy, though it may feel like an added layer on your skin during summer.
     
    5. Lip balm: It would help if you kept your lips, chap. Applying lip balm frequently will help to keep them hydrated.
     
    6. Mini face wash: You may require to freshen up suddenly for a meeting or an event. Mini face wash will clean the oil and dust and freshen you up.
     
    7. Wet wipes: Wet wipes will help you freshen up from all the sweat and dust and hydrate your skin.
     
    8. Handkerchief:The handkerchief is an all-season essential and even more during summer.
     
    9. Roll-on deo or pocket perfume: This is to keep yourselves fresh and ready for anything. As we know, sweat brings terrible odour. A video or perfume will solve your problem quickly.
     
    10. Umbrella: Umbrellas protect your head from the direct sun heat. You do not want to treat a heat stroke.
     
    11. Sunglass: Sunglasses will protect your eyes from harmful sun rays.
     
    12. Fruit or fruit juice: One loses a lot of essential minerals through sweat. Fruits will help to revitalize yourself with vitamins and minerals.

