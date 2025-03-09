IIFA 2025: Karan Johar reveals the key to his incredible weight loss transformation; Read on

Read Full Article

Amid speculations of him using a diabetes medication for weight loss, filmmaker Karan Johar stated that his weight loss is solely due to a healthy lifestyle, including a healthy diet and exercise.

Notably, Karan's drastic weight loss has been grabbing the attention at the ongoing silver jubilee celebrations of the IIFA Awards 2025.

During the media interaction on the IIFA 2025 green carpet, Karan shared his secret to weight loss: "It's being healthy, eating well, exercising, and just doing your best to look good."

Karan wittingly refused to share his daily routine with the media during the interaction. He said, "My routine. If I tell you, I will give my secret away."

After actor Maheep Kapoor criticised people for using Ozempic, many speculated that Karan also used the same drug for weight loss.

The filmmaker, however, later clarified through his Instagram story (currently unavailable) that his weight loss was the result of "being healthy and eating well"

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is busy working on multiple projects. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hah' director is set to produce a high-octane action film by director Haneef Adeni, who is best known for his recent Malayalam hit 'Marco'.

The film, which is currently untitled, will be made in Hindi and several other languages.

The IIFA 2025 is underway in Jaipur. The grand IIFA Awards Night, which is set to take place on March 9, will feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema.

Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance. This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer this March, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show.

