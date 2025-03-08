International Women's Day 2025: Nita Ambani inspires women to stay fit, shares her fitness journey

Read Full Article

On International Women's Day, Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, shared her inspiring fitness journey and invited women of all ages to prioritize their health and wellbeing.With her dedicated workout routine, she showed that age is just a number.



In the video, she shows her workout routine and inspires women to opt for a healthy lifestyle: "When is the last time you did something just for yourself, not for your family, not for your work, not for anyone else, just for you?"

She added that with age, prioritising health becomes very important for every woman. "We as woman put ourselves last we are always needed somewhere else and slowly without even realizing it we stop listening to our bodies but here is the truth if we don't take care of ourselves who will its even more important in your 50s and 60s to focus on health and well being after the age of 30 women lose about 3-8 percent muscle mass....and this accelerates as we age with time our body goes through so many changes we lose muscle, bone density, balance, mobility, strength our metabolisim and endurance goes down therefore it become even more important to look after ourselves especially after 60."

Nita Ambani continued that, being a Bharatanatyam dancer, she has strong legs, "Leg days are my favourite; I have strong legs of a dancer. I have been practicing Bharatanatyam since I was 6 years old, but I like to mix it up... Each day focusss on a different part I work out 5-6 days a week. Mobility, flexibility, yoga, and co-strength are a part of my daily routine. On some days, I add swimming and aqua exercises; then, there are days when I enjoy myself and add an hour of dance."

"When I am traveling or if nothing else is available, I just like to walk. I do 5000-7000 steps. My diet is balanced. I am a vegetarian; my food is organic and nature-based. It is very important to take protein, and I absolutely avoid sugar and sugar substitutes."

"When I exercise, I find peace; exercise keeps me in a positive frame of mind the entire day. It releases endorphins, the happy hormones, and reduces stress. It's not just about lifting weights; it's about having the energy and stamina to cope with our daily lives. For me, it's about lifting my grandchildren and keeping pace with them. it's not about fighting age; it's about owning it. If I can do it at 61, so can you take time out...when you are strong, you are unstoppable, so take that first step, choose to be unstoppable, join the StrongHERMovement..start today..," she added.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 globally. It is a special day dedicated to celebrating women's accomplishments, promoting awareness about gender equality, and fighting for a more equitable society.

