Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: What is an Easter Egg and Easter Bunny? 9 customs and traditions

    Easter customs and traditions vary depending on the country and culture. Let us take a look at some of the most common ones.

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: What is an Easter Egg and Easter Bunny? 9 customs and traditions
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    Easter is a time for joy and celebration as Christians remember the resurrection of Jesus and the hope it brings. Easter customs and traditions vary depending on the country and culture. Let us take a look at some of the most common ones.

    Also Read: Happy Easter Sunday 2023: Story behind the celebration of hope and new life

    1) Easter Eggs: Easter eggs are a common symbol of new life and rebirth. They are often decorated and given as gifts, and many people participate in Easter egg hunts. In many cultures, the eggs are dyed or painted in bright colours, and some people also make intricate designs on them.

    2) Easter Bunny: The Easter bunny is a popular symbol of Easter in many countries, especially in the United States. It is said to bring baskets of chocolate eggs and other treats to children on Easter Sunday.

    3) Hot Cross Buns: Hot cross buns are a sweet, spiced bread roll that is traditionally eaten on Good Friday in many countries. They are marked with a cross on the top, which symbolizes the crucifixion of Jesus.

    4) Easter Parade: In many cities, there is an Easter parade that takes place on Easter Sunday. People dress up in their finest clothes and parade down the street, often carrying Easter baskets or decorated eggs.

    5) Easter Vigil: In the Catholic and Orthodox churches, an Easter Vigil is held on the night before Easter Sunday. This is a long, solemn service that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus.

    6) Easter Sunrise Service: In some churches, a sunrise service is held on Easter Sunday. This is a special service that takes place outside, often near a hill or mountain, to symbolize the rising of Jesus from the dead.

    7) Easter Dinner: Many families gather together for a special Easter dinner. Roast lamb, ham, and turkey are common dishes, as well as traditional sides like mashed potatoes and green beans.

    8) Resurrection Plays: In some countries, such as Mexico and Spain, there are elaborate plays that reenact the resurrection of Jesus. These plays are often performed in the streets and involve actors dressed as Roman soldiers and biblical characters.

    9) Palm Sunday: Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter, and it commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem. In many churches, palm leaves are distributed to the congregation to symbolize the palm branches that were laid on the ground in front of Jesus as he entered the city.

    Also Read: Bunny cupcakes to cheesecake, 5 desserts ideas one can try

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 9:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: Story behind the celebration of hope and new life

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: Story behind the celebration of hope and new life

    Daily Horoscope for April 9, 2023: Be careful Aries; Good day for Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 9, 2023: Be careful Aries; Good day for Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for April 9 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 8 2023 Pisces Aquarius Capricorn Leo Virgo Cancer Aries Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 8, 2023: Be careful Taurus in monetary matter; Good day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 8 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: Story behind the celebration of hope and new life

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: Story behind the celebration of hope and new life

    PHOTOS PM Narendra Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    (PHOTOS) PM Narendra Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS preview: SunRisers Hyderabad-Punjab Kings location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS: SunRisers Hyderabad desperate to bounce back against Punjab Kings on home turf

    3 delicious Indian desserts to cool you down in summer vma

    3 delicious Indian desserts to cool you down in summer

    Three incredible ways how diabetic people should eat mangoes vma

    Three incredible ways how diabetic people should eat mangoes

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon