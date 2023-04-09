Happy Easter Sunday 2023: What is an Easter Egg and Easter Bunny? 9 customs and traditions

Easter customs and traditions vary depending on the country and culture. Let us take a look at some of the most common ones.

Easter is a time for joy and celebration as Christians remember the resurrection of Jesus and the hope it brings. Easter customs and traditions vary depending on the country and culture. Let us take a look at some of the most common ones.

1) Easter Eggs: Easter eggs are a common symbol of new life and rebirth. They are often decorated and given as gifts, and many people participate in Easter egg hunts. In many cultures, the eggs are dyed or painted in bright colours, and some people also make intricate designs on them.

2) Easter Bunny: The Easter bunny is a popular symbol of Easter in many countries, especially in the United States. It is said to bring baskets of chocolate eggs and other treats to children on Easter Sunday.

3) Hot Cross Buns: Hot cross buns are a sweet, spiced bread roll that is traditionally eaten on Good Friday in many countries. They are marked with a cross on the top, which symbolizes the crucifixion of Jesus.

4) Easter Parade: In many cities, there is an Easter parade that takes place on Easter Sunday. People dress up in their finest clothes and parade down the street, often carrying Easter baskets or decorated eggs.

5) Easter Vigil: In the Catholic and Orthodox churches, an Easter Vigil is held on the night before Easter Sunday. This is a long, solemn service that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus.

6) Easter Sunrise Service: In some churches, a sunrise service is held on Easter Sunday. This is a special service that takes place outside, often near a hill or mountain, to symbolize the rising of Jesus from the dead.

7) Easter Dinner: Many families gather together for a special Easter dinner. Roast lamb, ham, and turkey are common dishes, as well as traditional sides like mashed potatoes and green beans.

8) Resurrection Plays: In some countries, such as Mexico and Spain, there are elaborate plays that reenact the resurrection of Jesus. These plays are often performed in the streets and involve actors dressed as Roman soldiers and biblical characters.

9) Palm Sunday: Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter, and it commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem. In many churches, palm leaves are distributed to the congregation to symbolize the palm branches that were laid on the ground in front of Jesus as he entered the city.

