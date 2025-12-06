Commercial Street to UB City to Brigade Road: 7 Places to Enjoy Christmas in Bangalore
Bangalore, known for its vibrant vibe, goes all out for Christmas. From dazzling streets to cool events and festive food, here are seven top spots to soak up the holiday spirit in the city.
7 Places to Enjoy Christmas in Bangalore
Bangalore's diverse culture shines during Christmas. With lit-up streets, special events, and festive food, here are seven must-visit spots to get into the holiday spirit.
Commercial Street
A must-visit for holiday shoppers! The street is decked out for Christmas, with shops selling Santa gear and decor. Grab a hot cocoa and plum pastry to complete the festive vibe.
St. Mark’s Cathedral
For a peaceful Christmas, head to St. Mark's, Bangalore's oldest cathedral. Famous for its colonial architecture and serene vibe, it hosts midnight mass and carol services.
UB City
This luxury mall turns into a winter wonderland for Christmas. With chic decor, live music, and lively markets, it's a stylish spot to celebrate. Shop, dine, or just enjoy the lights.
Brigade Road
Brigade Road is pure festive vibes in Bangalore. The whole street is lit up, and shops are decked out. It's perfect for an evening walk, followed by a coffee or dinner.
Saint Francis Xavier's Cathedral
Located in Frazer Town, this cathedral is well-known for its grand midnight mass and lively community celebrations during Christmas.
The Only Place
Craving a traditional Christmas meal? The Only Place is famous for its roast turkey, plum pudding, and other festive dishes. It's a cozy spot for a holiday feast with family.
Toit Brew Pub
For a livelier celebration, check out Toit Brewpub in Indiranagar. This spot offers a special Christmas menu with seasonal craft beers and festive food. A great party vibe!
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.