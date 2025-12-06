Image Credit : @aestheticspost_/X

Christmas transforms cities into magical wonderlands, each offering its own blend of traditions, sparkling lights, snowy landscapes, festive food and joyful celebrations.

Whether you are dreaming of the Northern Lights in Iceland, sipping mulled wine in historic European squares, or soaking in the holiday spirit of global mega cities like New York or London, these destinations promise unforgettable experiences.

From cozy villages blanketed in snow to world famous Christmas markets, here are the 10 best places around the world to celebrate Christmas with insights on what to expect, must try foods and where to stay.