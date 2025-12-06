Winter Health Alert: Prone to Cold? Stop Eating These Foods
Here's a look at what foods you shouldn't eat when you have a cold and cough during the winter.
Winter's chill can lower immunity, leading to colds and coughs. Ignoring these can cause lung congestion. It's crucial to avoid certain foods to prevent worsening symptoms.
Foods to avoid when you have a cold and cough in winter:
Avoid cold foods as they worsen colds, coughs, and sore throats. Instead, opt for warm options like hot soup, warm porridge, and herbal tea to feel better.
Though rich in Vitamin C, pineapple can increase allergies for those with a cold or cough in winter, according to experts. It's best to avoid it despite its nutrients.
Next, you should avoid drinking coffee and tea during winter. The caffeine in them can dry out your throat muscles and cause fatigue. It's better to stick to other warm drinks.
Many people like to eat ice cream in winter. But, eating it when you have a cold or cough will only make the problem worse. It's best to stay away from it.
