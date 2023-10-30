Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Halloween 2023: 5 party places to visit in Delhi/NCR

    Finding the perfect Halloween party place can greatly enhance the experience for you and your guests. As Halloween falls tomorrow, here are some exciting places you can visit tomorrow. 
     

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    The capital city comes alive with eerie feelings and joyful excitement throughout Halloween. If you want to celebrate Halloween in style, there's no better place to go than one of Delhi or NCR's best restaurants or nightclubs. Whether you want a dark and classy setting or a wild and exciting party scene, these Halloween party venues in Delhi and NCR are ready to make your celebration a memorable one.

    Trippy Tequila Noida

    Get ready for the most spine-chilling party of the year, "Trippy Tequila's Halloween Party Bash!" Enter their changed nightmare world, which is filled with spine-chilling surprises, wicked tequila elixirs, a macabre costume showdown, and a bone-rattling DJ. Immerse yourself in spooky decor, music, and Halloween delicacies for a night of haunting fun! Tickets are your admission into a mesmerizing Halloween universe; no table reservations are required!

    Bougie, Mehrauli-South Delhi

    Boogie is a great place to start your Halloween party night. This elite venue is well-known for its spectacular parties, and Halloween is no exception. Boogie will make your spooky celebration unforgettable by arranging a stunning Halloween Party. Bougie is the place to go for the finest Halloween party in Delhi NCR, with live music performances, theme décor, excellent cuisine, and your favorite booze.

    Marbia, New Friends Colony, South Delhi

    Marbia is getting ready for a fantastic Halloween party week. Put on your frightening best and head to this greatest Halloween party venue in Delhi NCR, where an intimidating atmosphere and thrilling sensations greet you. Marbia has gone above and beyond to make this Halloween season spectacular, with decorations and a bustling party like no other. Enjoy amazing cuisine, and drinks, and dance the night away with your creepy crew.

    Ft. Dirty Class, Vasant Kunj

    Bring out your inner ghostly ghoul and prepare for a spine-chilling party! Dance the night away with your fellow haunters at Home Delhi to the ethereal sounds of DJ Asad. This Halloween, let the otherworldly beats capture you in a wickedly entertaining party that will have you howling for more.

    World Street Halloween Party, Faridabad

    Enter a spooky world at the Worldstreet Halloween Party, where strange treats await. Join the ghouls for a night of chills and thrills, with kids strutting their thing in the Biggest Halloween Fashion Walk, Carnival Cosplayers, and a Trick & Treat journey on World Street Faridabad. Seats are going quickly, so reserve yours now for a hauntingly good time at Trick Or Treat Countdown. 

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 4:28 PM IST
