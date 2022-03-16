Hailey Bieber marks a glowing return on Instagram in lacy bra and matching thong

Upon her return from the hospital last week, Hailey Bieber has upped her ‘Angel' energy by wearing a stunning pair of yellow lacy bra and thong.

Image: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Fans of Hailey Bieber are happy to see her feeling better once again. The 25-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber, was recently hospitalised for a “small blood clot” in her brain. After posting an update about her health recently, Hailey on Tuesday shared a few pictures from Victoria’s Secret’s latest lingerie from the new Dreams Angels collection.

In the first picture, Hailey Bieber is standing in the middle of the field wearing a beautiful pair of yellow-coloured lace bra and matching thong. While in the second snap, she is seen wearing a floral robe in chiffon fabric over the same set of lingerie.

The Arizona-born model, Hailey Bieber, caught everyone’s attention on social media as she posted a series of gorgeous photographs, clad in a lacy bra and matching thong. ALSO READ: Hailey Biebers opens-up on her 'stroke like symptoms’; calls it 'one of the scariest moments'

However, in the third photograph, Hailey Bieber poses with another Victoria’s Secret model. In this, she is wearing a floral corset and thong. The post has got over 2.3 million likes ever since she posted it.



Last week Hailey Bieber had put out a message on her Instagram story talking about her health. She said that she was admitted to the hospital for a “small blood clot” in her brain which had “stroke like symptoms”. She called it “one of the scariest moments” of her life. ALSO READ: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber are ready for kids? Here’s how many babies they want

