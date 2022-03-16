Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hailey Bieber marks a glowing return on Instagram in lacy bra and matching thong

    First Published Mar 16, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    Upon her return from the hospital last week, Hailey Bieber has upped her ‘Angel' energy by wearing a stunning pair of yellow lacy bra and thong.

    Image: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

    Fans of Hailey Bieber are happy to see her feeling better once again. The 25-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber, was recently hospitalised for a “small blood clot” in her brain. After posting an update about her health recently, Hailey on Tuesday shared a few pictures from Victoria’s Secret’s latest lingerie from the new Dreams Angels collection.

    Image: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

    In the first picture, Hailey Bieber is standing in the middle of the field wearing a beautiful pair of yellow-coloured lace bra and matching thong. While in the second snap, she is seen wearing a floral robe in chiffon fabric over the same set of lingerie.

    Image: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

    The Arizona-born model, Hailey Bieber, caught everyone’s attention on social media as she posted a series of gorgeous photographs, clad in a lacy bra and matching thong.

    ALSO READ: Hailey Biebers opens-up on her 'stroke like symptoms’; calls it 'one of the scariest moments'

    Image: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

    However, in the third photograph, Hailey Bieber poses with another Victoria’s Secret model. In this, she is wearing a floral corset and thong. The post has got over 2.3 million likes ever since she posted it.
     

    Image: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

    Last week Hailey Bieber had put out a message on her Instagram story talking about her health. She said that she was admitted to the hospital for a “small blood clot” in her brain which had “stroke like symptoms”. She called it “one of the scariest moments” of her life.

    ALSO READ: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber are ready for kids? Here’s how many babies they want

    Image: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

    However, Hailey Bieber has now recovered from it and is doing fine. The model kept herself away from social media after her health update message until she blessed the feed of her followers with this stunning set of pictures. Hailey returned home from the hospital on Saturday.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Ranbir Kapoors emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoors Sharmaji Namkeen trailer release drb

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoor's 'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer release

    Heropanti 2 Nawazuddin Siddiqui shows off his swag as Laila in the latest poster drb

    Heropanti 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shows off his swag as Laila in the latest poster

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was Shaken after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film RCB

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was shaken after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film

    Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff stays suave-cool amidst danger in the latest poster RCB

    Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff stays suave-cool amidst danger in the latest poster

    Neena Gupta Vs Trolls: Actress warns not to judge people by their clothes RCB

    Neena Gupta Vs Trolls: Actress warns not to judge people by their clothes (Video)

    Recent Stories

    BoycottAmazon trends yet again for allegedly insulting Indian flag-ycb

    #BoycottAmazon trends yet again for allegedly insulting Indian flag

    ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah breaks into top 5, Kohli slips to 9th after SL series snt

    ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah breaks into top 5, Kohli slips to 9th after SL series

    Pictures Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif in stylish swimwear; best for beach vacay RCB

    Pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif in stylish swimwear; best for beach vacay

    Khan is in 100% trouble: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's key ally

    'Khan is in 100% trouble': Pakistan PM Imran Khan's key ally

    Watch Ranbir Kapoors emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoors Sharmaji Namkeen trailer release drb

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoor's 'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer release

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon