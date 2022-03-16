Hailey Bieber marks a glowing return on Instagram in lacy bra and matching thong
Upon her return from the hospital last week, Hailey Bieber has upped her ‘Angel' energy by wearing a stunning pair of yellow lacy bra and thong.
Fans of Hailey Bieber are happy to see her feeling better once again. The 25-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber, was recently hospitalised for a “small blood clot” in her brain. After posting an update about her health recently, Hailey on Tuesday shared a few pictures from Victoria’s Secret’s latest lingerie from the new Dreams Angels collection.
In the first picture, Hailey Bieber is standing in the middle of the field wearing a beautiful pair of yellow-coloured lace bra and matching thong. While in the second snap, she is seen wearing a floral robe in chiffon fabric over the same set of lingerie.
The Arizona-born model, Hailey Bieber, caught everyone’s attention on social media as she posted a series of gorgeous photographs, clad in a lacy bra and matching thong.
However, in the third photograph, Hailey Bieber poses with another Victoria’s Secret model. In this, she is wearing a floral corset and thong. The post has got over 2.3 million likes ever since she posted it.
Last week Hailey Bieber had put out a message on her Instagram story talking about her health. She said that she was admitted to the hospital for a “small blood clot” in her brain which had “stroke like symptoms”. She called it “one of the scariest moments” of her life.
However, Hailey Bieber has now recovered from it and is doing fine. The model kept herself away from social media after her health update message until she blessed the feed of her followers with this stunning set of pictures. Hailey returned home from the hospital on Saturday.