Hailey Biebers opens-up on her 'stroke like symptoms’; calls it 'one of the scariest moments'

Hailey Bieber was recently hospitalized for a medical emergency. She is now back home, recovering from the “very small blood clot” in her brain.

Image: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Model and Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber was recently hospitalized for a medical emergency. She returned home on Saturday after being discharged from the hospital. Upon her return home, Hailey revealed about the ‘small blood clot’ she had in her brain that caused her ‘stroke-like symptoms.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 25-year-old model revealed that she had “stoke like symptoms” because of the “very small blood clot” she had in her brain, due to which he was admitted to the hospital. ALSO READ: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber are ready for kids? Here’s how many babies they want

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," Hailey Bieber wrote in the post that she shared on Instagram.

Thankfully, Hailey Bieber said that she recovered in a few hours since her body was able to pass the clot on its own.

She further revealed that she initially had “stroke like symptoms” which led her to immediately seek medical assistance. It is after that, that she found out of the “very small blood clot” she had in her brain.

Calling it “one of the scariest moments” of her life that she has ever been through, Hailey Bieber is not home and recovering. “I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern," she further wrote in her post.

Hailey Bieber has always been vocal about her health issues. In the past, she has also spoken about her mental health issues. In fact, Hailey also shared details of Justin Bieber’s health in the past. ALSO READ: Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber opens up on their relationship crisis: We didn't speak

In Elle's March 2020 issue Hailey Bieber had spoken about how their marriage was affected because of Justin Bieber's struggle with Lyme disease.

