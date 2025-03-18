Parenting guide: Social media to lifestyle; 5 must-teach concepts to keep teens on track

Read Full Article

Teenage (13 to 19 years) is a phase in the life of children when they change rapidly physically, mentally, and emotionally. At this age, children not only try to understand the world around them but also want to establish their identity. In such a situation, the role of parents becomes very important. If children do not get proper guidance at this age, then the risk of them going astray and getting into bad habits increases. Therefore, parents must teach these 5 important things to their teenage children.

5 Must-Teach concepts:

1. Teach to differentiate between right and wrong.

Teenagers often do not understand the difference between right and wrong. At this age they can come under the influence of their friends and go on the wrong path. Parents should explain to them:

How to follow moral values.

Why is it important to be honest, truthful, and respectful to others?

Do not make wrong decisions under pressure.

Example: If a friend is pressuring you to adopt bad habits like alcohol, cigarettes, or drugs, give them the courage to say no.

2. Right use of social media and the internet

In today's time, social media and the internet have become an important part of children's lives. But it has disadvantages along with its advantages. Parents should teach these things to children:

Avoid chatting with unknown people.

Do not share your personal information (photo, address, number).

Tell them ways to avoid cyberbullying.

Do not compare yourself with others' lives on social media.

Example: Tell them that everyone shows only the good moments of their life on social media, so it is wrong to compare with them.

3. Importance of healthy lifestyle and fitness

The bodies of teenagers change rapidly, so it is important to teach them to take care of their physical and mental health. For this, parents should emphasize these things:

Make it a habit to exercise regularly.

Explain the importance of nutritious food.

Explain why it is important to get enough sleep.

Limit screen time (mobile, laptop).

Example: Encourage them to eat healthy homemade food instead of junk food.

4. Strengthen communication

Children can be stubborn and angry in their teenage years. During this time, if parents talk to children openly, they will feel comfortable sharing their problems. For this:

Ask them about their day every day.

Listen to their problems without judging.

Explain with love instead of scolding.

Give importance to their opinion.

Example: If the child is upset about a relationship or friendship, then listen to him carefully and explain to him.

5. Teach responsibility along with freedom

Teenagers want freedom, but it is also important to make them realize responsibility. For this, parents should teach:

Ask them to participate in small household chores.

Teach them to use money and time appropriately.

Teach them to make decisions and accept their results.

Inspire them to help others.

