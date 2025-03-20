International Day of Happiness: How Joy-Driven Learning Shapes Confident and Emotionally Strong Children

Read Full Article

March 20th is considered as the International Day of Happiness. It is a sweet reminder that happiness is an essential part of life and not just a fleeting emotion; it is something that we develop over the years from a very early age. In toddlers, the early years are important for their emotional well-being and development. Let us discuss how much it matters to develop happiness in toddlers and provide simple yet significant ways to observe this special day with them.

The Significance of Being Happy in Young Children

These are years of accelerating growth for a child, with 80% of brain connections happening by the time they are three years old. This is also a very critical period when a child learns to comprehend feelings, make friends, and learns to bounce back. Although children learn to manage and express feelings in the early years this is the period when parents and caregivers have to be patient, loving, and kind. A child's health is also connected with how they develop and grow. If children are made to feel loved and safe, they will respond by engaging in the world in awe and delight. Positive interaction and emotional support nurture learning and friendship, and not paying sufficient attention or love have lasting effects. Research has established that loving interaction is necessary for healthy brain development, enabling children to establish positive associations and emotional security.

Watching Little Children's Signs of Happiness

You must see their behavior and interaction daily to know what makes a happy toddler. Young children express happiness in simple and sweet ways. A happy toddler will smile and laugh at happy moments. Happy kids enjoy playing, discovering, and questioning. Happy and safe toddlers play with family, caregivers, and friends. A secure child ventures out to explore the world, attempts small risks, and feels secure in a secure caregiver. If a child easily accepts hugs, cuddles, and hand-holding, then he or she is emotionally secure and loved. Based on these signs, parents and caregivers can create positive experiences to enable them to raise a happy and well-adjusted child.

Fun Activities to Celebrate International Day of Happiness with Toddlers

It doesn't have to be a challenge to have fun with toddlers; sometimes the simplest of things will do. One of the beautiful rituals is the circle of gratitude, where you and your family sit in a circle and everyone has a turn saying what they are thankful for regarding something in their life. By filling toddlers with joy through the little miracles—perhaps the finest toy, a bright sunny day, or a hug—you fill them with a reservoir of thankfulness. Another enjoyable activity is the kindness jar, where kind acts, such as sharing a toy or complimenting someone, are written on paper and placed lovingly in the jar. with little gestures of kindness, like giving away a toy or saying something nice to someone, written down on pieces of paper and put into a jar.. Toddlers pick an act to do, learning the joy of giving and understanding. A dance party with fast-paced music creates an energetic and expressive environment, where toddlers move around freely and experience pure joy. Silly storytime can be another excellent activity, where interactive storytelling with made-up elements creates laughter and imagination. A happy wall, where toddlers stick drawings, photos, or messages about things that make them happy, promotes creativity, and self-expression, and reaffirms positive thoughts.

The Place of Creativity in Making People Happy

Creativity is also essential in developing the self-esteem and overall well-being of a child. Imaginative play, drawing, and storytelling enable toddlers to express their feelings, problem-solve, and build confidence. Research has shown that children who are involved in creative activities are more confident and happier, and this highlights the need for creative nurturing from a young age.

Parents Helping: The Key to a Toddler’s Joy

The best gift a parent can give is undivided time. In the digital world we live in, social media and phone interference can sometimes intervene in precious moments of connection. Studies reveal that excessive screens from parents, or "technoference," can damage a child's social and emotional growth. Parents can create a nurturing home that fosters authentic happiness by dedicating time to play, converse, and collaborate.

Building the Foundation for Lasting Health

The positive experiences we create in early childhood lay the foundation for a child's future well-being. Happy children turn into resilient, confident children who meet the challenges of life with optimism. The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that investing in early childhood well-being equates to healthier and more equitable societies.

Conclusion

The International Day of Happiness reminds us that happiness is not a moment but a journey that starts in childhood. If we understand how important happiness is in children, notice the signs of happiness, and make happy moments happen on purpose, parents and carers can help raise happy children. Let us seize this moment to send smiles, promote creativity, and build a foundation of happiness that can help our children for many years to come.

-By Preeti Bhandary, Co-Founder and Director, Little Elly.

