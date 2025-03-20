user
user

Southwest Airlines Stock Rises Pre-Market After UBS, Melius Research Upgrades: Retail Sentiment Brightens

According to TheFly, UBS upgraded Southwest to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’ with a price target of $36, while Melius Research upgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Sell’ with a price target of $34.

Southwest Airlines Stock Rises Pre-Market After UBS, Melius Research Upgrades: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) rose nearly 1% in Thursday’s pre-market session after UBS and Melius Research upgraded the stock.

According to TheFly, UBS upgraded Southwest to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’ with a price target of $36, up from $29.

The brokerage noted that Southwest Airlines’ "increasingly assertive changes" have created the potential for improving financial performance despite the weaker cyclical backdrop airlines currently face.

It also noted that Southwest's recent move to charge for bags indicates the company is taking a "whatever it takes" approach to driving financial improvement.

UBS believes that "aggressive" revenue and cost actions are the "right steps" that should improve Southwest's margins and earnings growth.

Southwest recently announced that it will charge passengers to check bags for the first time.
The airline said it will continue to offer two free checked bags to its Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Members and customers traveling on Business Select fares and one free checked bag to A-List Members and other select customers.

Southwest said it would credit one checked bag for Rapid Rewards Credit Card members.

However, passengers not qualifying for these free bag options will be charged for their first and second checked bags. The airline did not say how much it intends to charge customers.
Changes will apply to flights booked on or after May 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, Melius Research upgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Sell’ with a price target of $34, up from $28.

The firm noted that following three consecutive years of underperformance compared to peers, 2025 appears to be a turning point in which self-help initiatives will stabilize performance.

Melius also said that the airline has made significant strides toward addressing many of its deficiencies and has a path to industry-plus unit revenue performance and potentially better costs in the second half of 2025 and beyond.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed into the ‘neutral’ territory (50/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

LUV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:55 a.m. ET on March 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits LUV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:55 a.m. ET on March 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Southwest shares have gained 0.69% in 2025 and over 16% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Crypto Traders Bet On Trump’s Digital Asset Summit Address To Be A Market-Moving Event

Crypto Traders Bet On Trump’s Digital Asset Summit Address To Be A Market-Moving Event

GEO Stock Rises On Immigration And Customs Contract With Annualized Revenue Potential Of $70M: Retail’s On The Fence

GEO Stock Rises On Immigration And Customs Contract With Annualized Revenue Potential Of $70M: Retail’s On The Fence

Wall Street Remains Mixed On XPeng Stock Despite Positive Q4 – But Retails Stays Confident

Wall Street Remains Mixed On XPeng Stock Despite Positive Q4 – But Retails Stays Confident

Coinbase Becomes The Largest Ethereum Node Operator – Retail Remains Bearish As ETH Struggles to Hold $2K

Coinbase Becomes The Largest Ethereum Node Operator – Retail Remains Bearish As ETH Struggles to Hold $2K

Carnival Corp Shares Edge Up Ahead Of Q1 Results: Retail Interest Muted

Carnival Corp Shares Edge Up Ahead Of Q1 Results: Retail Interest Muted

Recent Stories

Karnataka Home Minister orders high-level probe into 'honey trap' attempt on state minister ddr

Karnataka rocked by honey trap scandal: Home Minister orders high-level probe into minister's shocking claim

Odisha heatwave: Government reschedules school timings, classes to run from 6:30 am to 10:30 am ddr

Odisha heatwave: Government reschedules school timings, classes to run from 6:30 am to 10:30 am

Crypto Traders Bet On Trump’s Digital Asset Summit Address To Be A Market-Moving Event

Crypto Traders Bet On Trump’s Digital Asset Summit Address To Be A Market-Moving Event

GEO Stock Rises On Immigration And Customs Contract With Annualized Revenue Potential Of $70M: Retail’s On The Fence

GEO Stock Rises On Immigration And Customs Contract With Annualized Revenue Potential Of $70M: Retail’s On The Fence

Wall Street Remains Mixed On XPeng Stock Despite Positive Q4 – But Retails Stays Confident

Wall Street Remains Mixed On XPeng Stock Despite Positive Q4 – But Retails Stays Confident

Recent Videos

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon