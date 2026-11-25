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6 Budget-Friendly Hill Stations You Can Explore by Train: Shimla, Darjeeling, Ooty and More
Planning your budget-friendly winter vacation? Here are the top six picks for beautiful and eye-pleasing hill stations. Keep scrolling to find out more!
Of a wintery gateaway!
Travel destinations in India, especially hill stations, become exceptionally beautiful and serene during the winter season. This chilly weather calls for the perfect opportunity to explore these locations with your family, friends, or partner. Want to know how to go to these top 6 picks by train? We have got you covered.
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
The route via train - after arriving at Kalka by mainline train, board the UNESCO-listed Kalka–Shimla Toy Train. In current cold weather, this lovely spot offers the perfect atmosphere.
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Travel by overnight train to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and hop onto the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. This place offers perfect momos, home stays and cozy feels.
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Arrive at Coimbatore or Mettupalayam, then ride the Nilgiri Mountain Railway through misty tea estates. One of the most affordable places to travel in India. Enjoy beautiful views, mountains and good food here.
Matheran, Maharashtra
Board a suburban or express train to Neral Junction (easily accessible from Mumbai and Pune). This hill station in Maharashtra is known for its greenery, stunning views, and beautiful weather.
McLeod Ganj (Dharamshala), Himachal Pradesh
You need to take an overnight train from Delhi to Pathankot, followed by either a scenic ride on the budget-friendly Kangra Valley Railway or a local state bus. This place offers affordable backpackers hostels, good street food and souvenir shops.
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
You can board a direct express train to Dehradun Railway Station, then take a shared taxi or local bus up the 35 km hill road. Transits are cheap, while budget guesthouses near Library Chowk offer economical stays.
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