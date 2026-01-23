Shocking Daylight Knife Attack Caught on Camera in Gujarat's Ahmedabad (WATCH)
A man attacked a married woman with a large knife inside a bakery in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura, leaving her injured. The incident was caught on CCTV. Police said the accused had earlier attacked her relatives and that case is still in court.
Sudden knife attack inside bakery shocks city
A shocking incident was reported from Behrampura area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where a young man suddenly attacked a married woman with a large knife inside a bakery while she was shopping. The attack, which happened in full public view, was captured on CCTV and the footage has since gone viral on social media, triggering fear and anger among residents.
Police said the woman suffered injuries to her hands and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is reported to be out of danger.
What the CCTV footage shows
According to the CCTV footage, which has gone viral, the woman was standing inside the bakery when the man approached her and reportedly questioned why she was roaming alone. Moments later, he pulled out a sword-like knife and attacked her repeatedly.
The video shows the woman trying to dodge the blows and move away to protect herself. The attacker is seen striking her around four times before people nearby react.
Ahmedabad: In a sensational incident in Behrampura area, a young man suddenly attacked a married woman with a knife inside a bakery while she was shopping. The chilling CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced and gone viral pic.twitter.com/PydRbzAns4
— NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) January 22, 2026
Within seconds, panic spread inside the shop as customers and locals rushed in.
Woman injured, helped by bakery staff
The woman sustained injuries mainly to her hands while defending herself. In the footage, the bakery owner can be seen giving her a cloth to tie around her wounds as she cries in pain.
She was later taken to a hospital for medical care. Doctors said her injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
Public anger and safety concerns
The incident has sparked widespread anger on social media. Many people questioned how someone with a violent past was not under strict monitoring. Others raised concerns about women’s safety and the effectiveness of CCTV cameras.
Several users said cameras alone do not prevent crime unless there is live monitoring and quick police response. Some also criticised the gap between law enforcement and public safety on the ground.
Police have urged people not to spread rumours or hateful comments and said strict action will be taken against the attacker as per law.
Police reveal suspect’s violent past
Police sources said the accused had earlier attempted to attack the woman’s relatives with swords. That case is currently sub judice, meaning it is still being heard in court.
Investigation continues
Police teams are working to trace and detain the accused. Authorities said they are reviewing past cases linked to the suspect and will ensure strong legal action.
The incident has once again raised serious questions about public safety, repeat offenders, and the need for faster intervention in crowded city areas.
