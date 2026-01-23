According to the CCTV footage, which has gone viral, the woman was standing inside the bakery when the man approached her and reportedly questioned why she was roaming alone. Moments later, he pulled out a sword-like knife and attacked her repeatedly.

The video shows the woman trying to dodge the blows and move away to protect herself. The attacker is seen striking her around four times before people nearby react.

Ahmedabad: In a sensational incident in Behrampura area, a young man suddenly attacked a married woman with a knife inside a bakery while she was shopping. The chilling CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced and gone viral pic.twitter.com/PydRbzAns4 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) January 22, 2026

Within seconds, panic spread inside the shop as customers and locals rushed in.