The May-June heat can be brutal for your rooftop garden. But don't worry, we've got you covered. The temperature in March itself has crossed 35 degrees Celsius. Here are 5 simple tips to protect your plants from the scorching sun and keep your garden lush and green.

The temperature in March itself has crossed 35 degrees Celsius. This just shows how intense the heat is going to be in May and June. During such extreme weather, taking care of your plants becomes even more important. If you have a lovely roof garden, it's time to start preparing. You can follow these 5 simple tips to shield your roof garden from the harsh sun. This way, your plants will get enough sunlight but will also be protected from the scorching heat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cover your roof garden with a green net

If you have a large roof garden, using a green net is a great way to protect it from the intense sun. The net acts like a shade for your plants. This reduces the direct sunlight hitting them, preventing them from getting burnt. You can buy a green net that fits the size of your terrace.

Place small plants under bigger ones

Your roof garden probably has a mix of small and large plants. If you want to protect them from the harsh sun, place the taller or larger pots in a way that they provide some shade to the smaller plants. This will shield the small plants from the intense heat. The larger plants can usually handle a bit more sun without much damage.

Water your plants twice a day

To save your plants from the May-June heat, water them early in the morning and again in the evening. Never make the mistake of watering them in the afternoon. Watering in the afternoon can actually cause the plants to dry out.

Use leaves, grass, or coconut husk

During summers, you can add a layer of dry leaves, grass, or even coconut husk on top of the pot's soil. This helps the soil retain moisture and stops it from drying out too quickly. It's another great way to prevent your terrace plants from drying up in the heat.

Choose these options instead of a net

If you don't want to install a green net over your roof garden, you can also create a setup using bamboo, cloth, or even plastic umbrellas. This will ensure your plants get sunlight for only a part of the day and are protected from the most intense heat.

Choose clay pots

These days, you can find pots made of everything from clay to plastic. But for a roof garden, it's best to use clay pots. Clay pots don't heat up as much as plastic ones and help keep the plants moist.