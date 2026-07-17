Gardening Tips: Avoid This Plant If You Want to Keep Snakes Away, Here’s Why
Lemongrass is a common garden plant valued for its aroma and benefits, but its dense growth can create hiding spots for snakes. Learn safe gardening practices to protect your home.
Lemongrass Growing in a Home Garden
Lemongrass is a favourite among gardening lovers for its fresh aroma and multiple uses. However, its thick clusters should be maintained properly to avoid creating hidden spaces for snakes.
Dense Garden Plants Can Hide Reptiles
Overgrown plants and untrimmed vegetation can provide shelter for snakes and other creatures. Regular gardening care helps maintain a cleaner and safer outdoor environment.
Maintaining a Snake-Free Garden
Simple gardening habits like trimming plants, removing debris, and controlling pests can reduce the chances of snake encounters. A well-maintained garden is safer for families and pets.
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