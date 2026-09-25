Every Indian household cooks rice differently. Some people use an electric rice cooker. Others prefer a pressure cooker. Many people still boil rice in excess water and drain it. You might wonder which method actually locks in the nutrients.

Many people believe that draining the water removes the starch and makes the rice healthier. They also think that pressure cooker rice spikes blood sugar quickly. But experts say that the rice variety, water quantity, cooking time, and eating temperature completely change the nature of the rice.

Research shows that the rice type, processing method, and reheating process decide how fast your blood sugar rises after a meal. We cannot simply say that cooker rice is bad and drained rice is good. Both methods have some major differences.