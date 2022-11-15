Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ganga Vilas Cruise' to cover around 50 tourist sites from Kaziranga National Park to Mayong

    The government is ready to launch the world's most extended luxury river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh through Bangladesh next year. The world's longest luxury river cruise aims for the growth of Indian inland waterways development.

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    According to the latest development, the world's most extended luxury river cruise is ready to start its journey in January 2023, which can cover a distance of around 4000 km. This was recently announced by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. The cruise is called the Ganga Vilas Cruise, and this cruise will connect Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam and travel through Kolkata and Dhaka.

    The cruise route:  According to reports, the ship will pass through national parks and sanctuaries, such as Sundarbans Delta and Kaziranga National Park. The other highlights you can look forward to are the tour of Ganga Aarti, some of the natural wonders and mystery of the world's largest mangrove forest, and visiting Mayong, also known as the cradle of black magic in India, and many other things. Kaziranga National Park more about this trip, the Minister also added that the first journey would commence on January 10 from Varanasi. On March 1, the cruise will reach Bogibeel in the Dibrugarh district of Assam. The cruise will also pass through Varanasi and reach Patna on the 8th day passing through Ramnagar, Buxar, and Ghazipur. It will cover around 1100 km in Bangladesh before it enters India.

    On connecting India and Bangladesh: This venture was possible because of the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route, which has already opened opportunities for trade and transit channels connecting the countries on Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers. The Minister added that the Ganga Vilas cruise would be the longest river journey in 50 days, covering 27 river systems and almost 50 tourist sites, including World Heritage Sites. The Minister stated that this cruise would be the single most considerable river journey on a single river ship in the world, putting India and Bangladesh on the map of river cruises across the globe.

