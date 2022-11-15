Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashes to dark skin: 6 skin conditions that can be warning signs of diabetes

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 2:14 PM IST

    Some symptoms of diabetes can include frequent urination, feeling thirsty, and tiredness people notice. But it can also affect your skin and is often a sign that your blood sugar levels are too high. Here are some skin conditions you should look out for. 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Diabetes can harm the skin. Frequent urination, feeling thirsty, tiredness, hunger and numbness are some symptoms people usually notice. Frequent skin infections indicate high sugar levels in your body, be early warning signs. A few skin conditions and their common symptoms in case you have diabetes.

    Image: Getty Images

    Rashes all over the body: Diabetic patients are mostly diagnosed with fungal infections that can cause scales, itchy rashes and blisters on the skin. The common sites of development of the condition can be areas between the fingers, including the armpits, toes, nails, under the breasts, and more.

    Image: Getty Images

    Dark skin: A skin condition called Acanthosis Nigricans, in the development of velvety dark skin in multiple areas, including the neck, hands, groin, elbows, armpits and keens. These thickened patches hyperpigmented the skin area are considered the first warning signs of diabetes.

    Scaly skin patches: Diabetic dermopathy is where scaly patches and light brownish develop on the skin, often mistaken for sun spots but barely noticeable. With the high insulin presence in the body, dermopathy causes minuscule depression in the lower legs.

    Image: Getty Images

    Psoriasis infection: Psoriasis causes the development of scaly, itchy and discoloured patches on the skin and is more likely to be contracted by patients with type 2 diabetes.

    Image: Getty Images

    Necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum: Like dermopathy, Necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum makes dull scaly patches all over the skin. However, the affected area is more prominent and spaced apart in this condition. The infection is excruciating if untreated and will cause itchiness.

    Eruptive Xanthomatosis: Eruptive xanthomatosis occurs mainly in Type1 diabetes patients, forming round-shaped yellow patches on the skin. When diabetes is at uncontrolled levels, this happens.

     

