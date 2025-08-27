Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without the sweet offering of modaks, considered Lord Ganesha’s favorite treat. But why do devotees specifically present 21 modaks during the puja? Let’s uncover the tradition and its deeper meaning.

Enormously celebrated all over India, Ganesh Chaturthi is the birthday of Lord Ganesha. The one who clears obstacles and bestows wisdom. While offerings during puja include flowers, fruits, and durva grass, special mention is to be made of Modaks in pujas. Every year, 21 Modaks are presented to Lord Ganesha during puja. Why specifically 21? Let us study the different aspects of meaning, tradition, and spirituality behind this endearing act.

Importance of Modaks in Ganesh Pooja

A modak is frugal dumpling sweet composition with coconut, jaggery, and dry fruits that is prepared for the offerings. According to the legend-modak is considered Lord Ganesha's most favorite food, and as a matter of fact, he is sometimes called 'Modakpriya' (one who loves modaks). Modak thus symbolically stands for wisdom, prosperity, and spiritual knowledge: the outer shell signifies the body, whereas the sweet filling inside speaks for the bliss of self-realization.

Why the Number 21?

The number 21 bears deep significance in Hindu rituals:

Five Senses + Five Organs of Action + Five Organs of Knowledge = 15

These represent the human faculties to be offered to the divine for purification.

Five Elements (Earth, Water, Fire, Air, Space) = 5

Offering modaks symbolizes surrendering nature's elements back to their source.

The Atma (Soul) = 1

Thus the total amounts to 21, symbolizing total surrender of body, mind, nature, and soul to Lord Ganesha.

So 21 modaks is more than just a gesture of prayer: it is a total surrender to God.

The Legend of 21 Modaks

Legend has it that Goddess Parvati once presented Lord Ganesha with a plate of modaks and blessed that whosoever worshipped Lord Ganesha with 21 modaks would be blessed with enlightenment, health, and prosperity. Thereafter, devotees have carried this tradition, supposing it is the most efficient manner to appease Ganesha.

How Are Modaks Offered on Ganesh Chaturthi?

Devotees offer to pour either steamed modaks (ukadiche modak) or fried ones during puja. They are placed before the idol along with flowers, fruits, and durva grass. After the aarti, the modaks are shared out as prasad, and everyone gets to eat a bit in honor of Ganesha.

Modern Take on the Custom

On Ganesh Chaturthi, While traditional modaks are still widely made, modern homes often innovate with chocolate, dry fruit, or fusion types such as mango or pista modaks. Whatever the type, the key number remains the same-the 21 as an homage to time-honored traditions.

As the essence of 21 modaks-the surrender of the senses, elements, and soul to the divine-becomes alive this 27th August 2025, the practical aspect defines Ganesh Chaturthi for devotees. By upholding this tradition, devotees do not only exercise their faith but also keep alive a practice that integrates spirituality with mythology and sweetness with devotion.